Customs Arrangement To Strengthen New Zealand And India Cooperation

Chief Executive and Comptroller of the New Zealand Customs Service, Christine Stevenson. (Photo/Supplied)

A formal Customs arrangement, signed on 6 August 2024, will further strengthen ties between New Zealand and India to ease trade and increase enforcement cooperation.

Comptroller and Chief Executive of the New Zealand Customs Service, Ms Christine Stevenson, and Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs of India, Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, signed a Customs Cooperative Arrangement (CCA) at a virtual signing ceremony.

Ms Stevenson welcomed the formalisation of the joint Customs commitment.

L-R: Member (Customs) Mr Surjit Bhujabal; Chairman Mr Sanjay Kumar Agarwal; Principal Commissioner (Customs) Mr Vimal Kumar Srivastava. (Photo/Supplied)

“India and New Zealand share a longstanding relationship with strong people-to-people links and a shared interest in the prosperity and security of the Indo-Pacific region.

The Customs Cooperative Arrangement represents a new milestone in this relationship,” she said.

The Arrangement will assist both agencies to target, prevent and investigate criminal activities at our respective borders through improved information sharing. This will help prevent the ongoing harm caused by transnational organised crime groups, which strive to exploit international supply chains to smuggle illicit drugs and other illegal commodities.

The Arrangement will also enable the exchange of ideas on new customs procedures, technology and best practices, and help to resolve any potential issues with trade between the countries.

“Through the signing, our intent is this will help to remove trade barriers and establish a framework for smoother, easier bilateral trade. As one of the largest and fastest growing economies in the world, India offers many opportunities for New Zealand traders,” Ms Stevenson said.

The CCA will enter into effect from the day of signing (6 August 2024).

Note:

New Zealand Customs Counsellor to India, Brent Litherland, is available for media interviews about our work with Indian agencies. Please contact the New Zealand Customs Communications team to arrange a suitable time.

India is New Zealand’s 16th largest two-way trading partner in goods and services. A full market guide to India is available from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

India primarily imports logs and forestry products, wood pulp, wool and edible fruit and nuts from New Zealand. Key Indian exports to New Zealand are pharmaceuticals/medications, precious metals and gems, textiles and motor vehicles and non-knitted apparel and accessories. (Source: High Commission of India)

© Scoop Media

