Ready-Mixed Concrete: June 2024 Quarter

Friday, 9 August 2024, 10:53 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Ready-mixed concrete statistics provide an indicator of construction activity.

Key facts

  • In the June 2024 quarter, the actual volume of ready-mixed concrete produced was 977,746 cubic metres, down 9.0 percent compared with the June 2023 quarter.
  • In the year ended June 2024, 3.92 million cubic metres of ready-mixed concrete was produced, down 11 percent compared with the year ended June 2023.
  • In seasonally adjusted terms, the volume of ready-mixed concrete rose 0.7 percent in the June 2024 quarter, following a 3.8 percent fall in the March 2024 quarter.

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • Ready-mixed concrete: June 2024 quarter

