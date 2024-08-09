Ready-Mixed Concrete: June 2024 Quarter
Ready-mixed concrete statistics provide an indicator of construction activity.
Key facts
- In the June 2024 quarter, the actual volume of ready-mixed concrete produced was 977,746 cubic metres, down 9.0 percent compared with the June 2023 quarter.
- In the year ended June 2024, 3.92 million cubic metres of ready-mixed concrete was produced, down 11 percent compared with the year ended June 2023.
- In seasonally adjusted terms, the volume of ready-mixed concrete rose 0.7 percent in the June 2024 quarter, following a 3.8 percent fall in the March 2024 quarter.
