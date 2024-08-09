VAST Data Announces Amy Shapero As Company’s First Chief Financial Officer

VAST Data, the AI data platform company, today named Amy Shapero as its first ever Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As the company prepares for its next stage of growth, this strategic appointment will enable VAST to scale faster, better serve customers and further expand VAST’s global business while accelerating market adoption of the only data platform built for the AI era.

Shapero recently helped lead one of the fastest growing companies of the last decade, Shopify, serving as CFO and ushering that business from under US$700 million in revenue to nearly US$6 billion in less than five years. Her previous work spans private and public technology companies in commerce, financial services, marketing, and information services employing software-as-a-service models serving innovative SMBs and deeply data-intensive enterprises that have used their data to create new products and economies of scale.

Amy Shapero (Photo/Supplied)

“Amy’s extensive finance, strategy, and operating experience with disruptive, mission-driven, high-growth companies like ours will prove invaluable as VAST continues to scale and expand at a rapid pace,” said Renen Hallak, CEO and co-founder of VAST Data. “We are thrilled to have Amy onboard as we look forward to the immense growth opportunity we have in front of us at VAST, and I look forward to building this great company with her.”

As the new CFO of VAST Data, Shapero will oversee all financial operations, including budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, and investor relations. In addition, she will play a key role in shaping the company's strategic direction, ensuring alignment between financial goals and business objectives by fostering a dynamic finance team that puts VAST’s customers, partners and product development first, while refining and automating processes as much as possible in order to facilitate efficient scaling of the company.

Shapero joins VAST amidst rapid growth, making scalability a key priority as enterprises and service providers alike are increasingly standardising on the VAST Data Platform. AI-enabled organisations are realising the benefits of VAST’s unified AI data platform that features a disruptive storage architecture, a next-gen database to organise all structured and unstructured data across a global namespace, and containerised compute engine services that have been built from the ground up to power AI.

“From my first conversations with Renen and the VAST leadership team, it was immediately clear to me that this is an exceptional company, with brilliant leadership and an incredible opportunity in front of us as AI’s impact grows,” said Shapero. “I’ve always been data-driven, and throughout my career I’ve helped companies to harness data for insights to improve their customer experience, innovate to build new products, and use economies of scale to create new value. VAST’s unique approach to delivering technology innovation and extraordinary customer outcomes is rare, and I look forward to helping grow our success across the globe.”

© Scoop Media

