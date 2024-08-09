TIA Expresses Disappointment Over Immigration Fee Hikes For Visitors To Aotearoa New Zealand
Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) expresses deep disappointment with the increases in immigration fees for Visitor Visas and Working Holiday Visas announced today. These fee changes come at a time when the tourism industry is striving to recover, and the Government risks undermining New Zealand’s appeal as a destination.
TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram said, "The substantial increases in visa fees are a blow for our industry. These additional costs will create a barrier that will deter visitors from choosing New Zealand.”
The new fee structure will see the cost of a Visitor Visa rise by $130 to $341pp (61% increase) and a Working Holiday Visa rise by $250 to $670pp (59% increase). Coupled with the potential increase to the International Visitor Levy, this will significantly elevate the cost to visitors and affect demand.
"We are particularly concerned about the cumulative effect of these fees, which we believe will have a material impact on visitor numbers, a vital workforce and the economic contributions they bring," Ingram added.
"We urge the Government to factor in the broader economic benefits that international visitors bring and our export earnings, rather than focusing solely on making the immigration system self-funding at the expense of our tourism sector," said Ingram.
A summary of TIA’s
submission to Immigration New Zealand during the closed
consultation is:
- Impact
on Tourism Demand: Significant increases in visa
fees and levies for tourism-related categories could lead to
a notable drop in visitor numbers, potentially reducing
international visitor arrivals by up to 24,500 and risking
$120 million in visitor
expenditure.
- Cumulative
Cost Concerns: The combined costs of various fees
and levies for visitors are rising significantly which will
be a barrier for visitors to enter New Zealand. All visitor
costs, including the International Visitor Levy, must be
considered.
- Alignment of
Fees and Services: We advocated for a connection
between the proposed levy increases and the actual costs
incurred by the immigration
system.
- Economic
Contributions of Tourism: International visitors
contribute substantially to New Zealand’s economy,
generating $7.3 billion in government revenue pre-COVID,
including $3.8b in GST. Each visitor contributes an average
of $849 to crown
revenue.
- Importance of
Working Holiday Visas: Working Holiday visitors are
crucial to New Zealand’s workforce, especially in the
tourism industry, with 37% of businesses hiring them over
the summer. Increased visa costs could deter these essential
workers.
- Implementation Timing: The tourism sector operates on long lead times, and sudden and significant increases in visa costs in 2024 could disrupt inbound travel operators' pricing and planning, negatively impacting the industry.