$44 Million Up For Grabs On Saturday With Lotto Powerball

Lotto NZ prepares for a busy day instore and online, with a possible record highest single Lotto Powerball prize up for grabs on Saturday night.

This Saturday night could deliver the largest win in Lotto NZ history, with a $44 million jackpot on the line.

An Auckland couple—who won $44.06 million in 2016—are the biggest winners to date. However, when combined with the Lotto prize, this Saturday’s $44 million-dollar Powerball prize could take the number one spot if won by a single ticket.

With the chance for somebody to make history, a few previous winners offered their advice to any potential winner.

The Hibiscus Coast couple who currently hold the record emphasised self-care.

“First of all, don’t have a heart attack! But seriously, my best piece of advice is to remember to eat and sleep in the first two weeks. It’s the little things like that that are easy to forget in the early days after a big win”.

Another pair, who split the $50 million-dollar jackpot in 2020, thought it was important to find the right people to tell.

“Keep your circle small, but definitely share the news with someone. You will need the support of at least one other person to get you through those first weeks.

“For me, that was so important, it gave me people to talk to and bounce ideas off while I got my head around the whole thing,” said the Auckland winner.

“My advice for future winners would be to get some good advice from people you can trust, like financial advisors and lawyers,” the Hawke’s Bay winner added.

However, if Powerball isn’t struck on Saturday, a $50 million-dollar Must Be Won draw could be around the corner. This would be the second time Powerball has reached a $50 million Must Be Won draw in as many months – something Lotto NZ estimates is a 1 in 100-year event, and yet it’s only one draw away.

With such a big prize up for grabs, Lotto NZ is expecting high demand for Saturday night and is encouraging customers to get in early.

“High jackpots are always an exciting time, and we know that lots of Kiwis will be wanting to grab a ticket for Saturday’s draw,” says Lucy Fullarton, Lotto NZ’s Head of Corporate Communications.

“Stores will be busy throughout the day, and we know lots of people will be jumping online to grab their ticket in the hour before sales close at 7.30pm.

“We really want to encourage our customers to buy their ticket early and avoid the rush, both instore and online.” says Fullarton.

Since Lotto began in 1987, over 280 people have won Powerball. And, while not all of these draws were record breakers, each and every one has generated essential funding for communities across Aotearoa.

"All Lotto NZ profits go back into supporting community organisations and charities every year," said Lotto NZ Chief Executive, Jason Delamore.

“Lotto NZ exists to generate essential funding for Kiwi communities–it’s the driving purpose of our organisation–with more than $6 billion returned to communities since Lotto began”.

Lotto NZ is also reminding people that playing Lotto is just for fun, it’s not an investment, and to only spend what they can afford from their entertainment budget.

No matter how big a jackpot gets, it still only takes one ticket to be in to win.

Top five Lotto NZ wins

$44.06 million – Auckland, 2016 $42.02 million – Waikato, 2021 $37.12 million – Wellington, 2023 $33.05 million – Christchurch, 2023 $33.01 million – Auckland, 2013

