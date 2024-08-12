Air New Zealand Launches New Online Airpoints™ Experience

More than 4.6 million Airpoints™ members will be able to enjoy a new-look digital experience in what is the first phase of Air New Zealand’s new and improved Airpoints programme for members. The second phase? New tiers and benefits.

Air New Zealand Chief Digital Officer Nikhil Ravishankar says the airline is thrilled to unveil the first of many improvements to its Airpoints programme today.

“What does not change is that our Airpoints programme will remain transparent and member-centric, with our members being able to redeem their Airpoints Dollars™ across all Air New Zealand flights and our Airpoints Store.

“Over the coming 12 months Airpoints members will have more earning power with more partners, more rewards and a new tier, further enhancing the value of the programme. The refreshed benefits and the new tier will be announced next year – introducing new benefits for Air New Zealand’s most loyal customers.

“We needed to first invest in the technology to be able to create these enhancements for our customers, which is what we’ve done during a scheduled maintenance period. Our customers have told us what they love about the Airpoints programme, but we’ve also heard that we need to make some changes. With this new system now in place, we can work hard over the next 12 months to enhance our programme, offer new benefits for Silver, Gold and Elite members, introduce a new tier, provide a better recognition upgrade process and more.”

Some of the immediate changes members will experience from today are:

A more modern look and feel after login, making it easier to view your Airpoints benefits and activity.

The ability to share Airpoints Dollars with up to ten different people within New Zealand, making group travel planning more convenient and inclusive for members.

Simplifying tier review dates, meaning if you retain your tier, you will begin your new membership year and receive your benefits immediately.

“We’re not slowing down, we're committed to creating an even more rewarding travel experience for our members, so watch this space.”

