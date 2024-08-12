Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
dentsu Aotearoa Appoints Lisa Divett To Lead Strategy

Monday, 12 August 2024, 10:44 am
Press Release: dentsu

(Photo/Supplied)

dentsu Aotearoa has appointed Lisa Divett as Chief Strategy Officer to help drive the  organisation’s capabilities at the intersection of marketing, consulting and technology,  tapping into the agency’s desire to drive impact through innovation, delivering never  before solutions for marketers and brands.

Divett brings extensive strategy and planning experience, working across agencies including Clemenger BBDO, Proximity New Zealand, and Colenso BBDO. More recently  Divett has run her own consulting practice but has been enticed back into the agency world out of excitement for the dentsu opportunity in market. Divett has also served as Convenor of Judges for Effie Aotearoa for the past three years.

Of Ngai Tūhoe and Pākehā descent, Divett is passionate about promoting diversity and  opportunities for Māori in the creative industry and aligned to dentsu’s ambition to have  a positive impact in society.

Rob Harvey, dentsu Aotearoa CEO, said: “Lisa’s experience in driving strategy that  doesn’t just deliver growth for business, but adds real value to the world aligns with  dentsu’s global philosophy of Business to Business to Society, meaning outcomes that  are good for business and good for society. Her passion for promoting opportunities for  Māori in the creative industry is genuine, and I know her expertise and energy are going  to make an enormous impact across our business and with our clients.”

Divett said: “My first advertising role was in a fully integrated agency, i loved solving  problems by drawing upon the unique minds that are attracted to different disciplines and I'm excited that dentsu's model recognises the power of this approach. Creating  ideas which leads us into the "Never Before" gives me goose bumps. I can't wait to get  started.”

At dentsu Aotearoa, she will be responsible for leading a multi-disciplinary team of  strategists working at the intersection of creative, media, and experience to deliver  innovation and impact for dentsu clients.

The appointment follows on from dentsu Aotearoa’s recognition at the Cannes Lions, securing  three awards for its innovative ‘Aid Aisle’ campaign for FreshChoice; and the recent  appointment of Sam Yap-Choong as the GM of Data & Analytics for dentsu Media. 

