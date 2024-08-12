Auckland Winner Claims The Largest Ever Prize Won On A Single Ticket

Lotto NZ announced today that Saturday night’s $44 million Powerball winner has now come forward to claim their prize. The national lottery also confirmed that the prize is in fact the largest ever in Lotto NZ history.

Along with the mega $44 million with Powerball, this Saturday’s winner also takes home $666,670 with Lotto – climbing up to the number one spot won by a single ticket, previously held by a Hibiscus Coast couple who won $44.06 million in 2016.

Lucy Fullarton, Lotto NZ Head of Corporate Communications, explained why the total prize won is higher than originally thought on Saturday night straight after the draw.

“The lucky winner played ten lines with the same Lotto numbers, each with a different Powerball number (one through to ten). This means as well as winning Powerball First Division of $44 million, they also won ten shares of Lotto First Division – a total of $666,670.

“All of that adds up to the largest ever prize won on a single ticket in Lotto NZ history!

“We’re so excited for our newest multi-millionaire and can’t wait to meet them,” says Fullarton.

“We will have more to share in the coming days, but in the meantime our focus is on supporting our new winner through what is a life changing experience.”

© Scoop Media

