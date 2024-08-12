Sistema Supports Kai Ika Project

Photo/Supplied

A program that involves the sustainable use of fish heads, frames and offal is being bolstered by a collaboration with storage company Sistema.

Sistema is supporting LegaSea’s Kai Ika program through the supply of 2300 plastic containers. The initiative at marinas in Auckland and Wellington involves Kai Ika stations, where they offer to fillet fish caught by recreational fishers for a small fee. The filleted fish are returned to the fishers, and Kai Ika utilise the remaining fish heads, frames and offal by sending it to maraes and community groups. This rich resource is then used in making food, thereby utilising edible resources that otherwise would have gone to waste.

Sistema director, Tim Burnie, says the 2300 Sistema containers will be used by the recreational fishers as an effective, sustainable, and clean way to store the fish they catch before bringing into the marina.

“Our support is a tangible and practical way to support the great work that the Kai Ika initiative is doing in the sustainability space. Not only are we supporting a viable revenue stream for LegaSea, it also means fishers will not resort to using single-use plastic to store the fish they catch. The health of our oceans, and the health of our people, is important to us, and this is one small way we can play our part in supporting both.”

Amongst other community groups, one of the organisations that the goods are being distributed to is Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae in Mangere. With large portion of Sistema’s 500+ workforce living in the South Auckland area, Sistema’s support is also about supporting their local community.

Kai Ika’s Sam Woolford says that often only about 35% of a fish is consumed as skinned and boned fillets.

“The remaining 65% of the fish - the heads, frames and offal - are often discarded. Currently, this prized rangatira kai is entering various waste streams or is dumped throughout Tāmaki Makaurau. It is clear our natural resources are not being treated with enough respect. We are out here trying to change that, by offering a service to fishers that is a win win for everyone. Also being able to provide reusable and durable containers to fishers to use for transporting their prized catch both on and off the water only enhances what we are doing.”

