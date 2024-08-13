Kaimai Distillery Launches World’s First Sugar-free Liqueurs Range

Kaimai Distillery Owner and head distiller Wayne Chowles and Co-distiller Leah James sampling one of the new Oracle Liqueurs range

Image/Supplied

Award-winning Kaimai Distillery has already established a reputation for crafting fine spirits and now has added to their range with the launch of a world first. The Oracle range of sugar-free liqueurs has just been released, featuring 11 flavours, and is destined to take the market by storm.

Kaimai Distillery Owner and head distiller Wayne Chowles and Co-distiller Leah James designed the range to provide a healthier alternative for the creation of cocktails. All of the liqueurs are dairy free, fat free, keto friendly, low to no carbs and sugar-free.

“Being health nuts at heart, we wanted to create a range that gave people a break from sugar-packed drinks,” explains Leah. “Our Oracle Liqueurs are perfect whether you're a health warrior, gluten-free guru, keto champion, or just on a health kick. We’ve compromised on sugar, not flavour, so that people can enjoy their favourite cocktail creation, guilt free.”

Wayne says the development has been over a year in the making and what started as a small range quickly became 11 different flavours.

The Oracle Liqueurs range features 11 distinctive sugar-free flavours for creation cocktails

Image/Supplied

“People love choice and people love cocktails so we realised, that if we wanted to develop a range for the cocktail market, we needed a diverse range of flavours so that most cocktail favourites can now be made with Oracle and there’s a big touch of goodness in every concoction. Having said that, any of the 11 flavours in the range can also be enjoyed on their own, over ice.”

Flavours include raspberry, coconut, strawberry, lime, pineapple, coffee, chocolate, Irish crème, orange, black forest and hazelnut.

“Whether you are wanting to make a Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri, a Raspberry and Coconut Margarita, a Pina Colada, Brandy Alexander, Espresso Martini or any cocktail creation our Oracle range will deliver divine flavour but without the sugar.” says Wayne.

Keeping the vital distillery process a guarded secret, Leah says what they can say is that the range uses quality ingredients.

“Whenever something is ‘sugar-free’ consumers obviously want to know what alternatives have been used. Traceability and integrity in our distillery crafting is vitally important to us. In our Oracle range we have primarily used Sucralose because it’s widely approved, and we have found it to be the sweetener with the cleanest taste. It’s 600 times sweeter than sugar, but you only need a fraction of a percentage to get the sweetness required and we don’t use Aspartame.”

“We have always said that the care and craftsmanship we put into all the products in our range will result in a premium product,” says Wayne. “So we are extremely proud and excited to release this new range to the market.”

Kaimai Distillery is already established as an award-winning distillery with their range of gin, moonshine, spiced rum and vodka, which makes it highly likely the new Oracle Liqueurs range will not only delight customers but grab the attention of the judging world.

“Kaimai Distillery began as a hobby but it’s absolutely a passion for us now,” says Leah. “We’ve poured our hearts into this range and now we look forward to seeing what the customers think.”

For more information on the new Oracle Liqueurs sugar-free range or to purchase from the Oracle on Kaimai Distillery visit: www.oracleliqueurs.co.nz

© Scoop Media

