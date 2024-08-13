Major Construction Milestones Achieved In Papakura To Pukekohe Electrification Project

KiwiRail’s $419 million project to extend Auckland’s Metro Network to Pukekohe has reached major construction milestones – the installation and energisation of 19kms of overhead electric lines and the redevelopment of Pukekohe Station.

Transport Minister Hon. Simeon Brown joined the project team at Pukekohe Station today to celebrate these achievements.

From Pukekohe to Papakura over 800 mast structures have been installed to support close to 130km of overhead electric line to power electric trains. The final installation and energisation were completed during the Matariki weekend network closure and since then, the first electric test train has travelled down to Pukekohe Station.

Pukekohe Station has been given a new lease of life with new modern passenger and staff facilities, longer platforms to accommodate modern electric trains, a new stabling yard and additional rail tracks that will allow the through-running of freight services in the future.

The successful integration of the new infrastructure into the Auckland Metro Network is a major milestone for the project.

“It’s rewarding to see how far we’ve come and how close we are to the finish line. We want to thank the community for their continued patience as we finish our work before this section of the line reopens in mid-January,” says KiwiRail Chief Asset Development Officer David Gordon.

“Undertaking major infrastructure upgrades, whilst keeping the line open for freight trains, Te Huia and the Northern Explorer, has taken complex planning and hard work and we’re proud of the work our team has accomplished.”

The line remains closed for passenger trains until January 2025 as the project moves from construction to the testing and commissioning phase.

KiwiRail will also deliver the Rail Network Rebuild (RNR) during this time, taking full advantage of the closed line to carry out crucial work on the same section of the Southern Line between Papakura and Pukekohe.

The Rail Network Rebuild work will improve reliability and enable more frequent trains across Auckland, including to Pukekohe. Delivering this work while the line is already closed allows it to be completed faster, avoids closing the line for RNR work in the future, and minimises disruption for customers.

Project partners Auckland Transport also joined the celebration. “Once the line reopens after the annual Christmas network-wide shut down, customers travelling from Pukekohe will no longer need to switch trains at Papakura and will enjoy faster, quieter and cleaner journeys in modern electric trains,” says Stacey van der Putten.

Notes:

· This $419 million government-funded project extends the electrification of Auckland’s Metro Network from Papakura to Pukekohe.

· As well as electrifying this 19km section of the Southern Line, and redeveloping Pukekohe Station the project is also upgrading the existing track, signals and level crossings in this area.

· Redevelopment of Pukekohe station involved:

o Relocating the original Pukekohe Station building to Matangi to be restored and preserved.

o Building modern station facilities, including a new operatory facility for train drivers, a new track layout to accommodate through-running of freight services, and a stabling yard for the new electric trains.

o Integrating artwork designed for the station by our Mana Whenua partners.

· The project has:

o Installed 853 mast structures to hold the overhead electric lines: 472 masts and 381 bridges/booms.

o Installed 129,802m of overhead electric lines: 36.4km earth wire, 46km catenary wire, and 47km contact wire.

o Built 30 new track structures, such as turnouts and cross overs, and 10 new platforms. Four platforms were installed at Pukekohe Station and six platforms were installed at the sites of the three new stations KiwiRail is building later this year.

o Replaced 15,000m3 of ballast, reused 10,000m3 of existing aggregates onsiteand placed 20,000m3 of new aggregate.

· We were able to bring forward the delivery of the Rail Network Rebuild programme in the Papakura to Pukekohe section while the line is already closed, completing crucial work to replace the aging rock foundations under the tracks, as well as improving drainage and replacing rail, sleepers and ballast. The works will improve reliability and enable more frequent trains across the city when the City Rail Link opens.

· There are many benefits to electrifying the line, but the new overhead electric lines carry 25,000 volts. This is 100 times more powerful than the electricity in your home. If you come to close to, or touch the lines, it can cause serious injury or death.Stay safe by staying away from the overhead electric lines.

