Amazing Wellington Women To Lead International Advocacy And Service Organisation

At a time when some world leaders are stepping down from international affairs, local women in the Wellington Region are stepping up to facilitate strong positions on the world stage.

Recently at the World Zonta Convention in Brisbane, four members of the Zonta Club of Wellington were successful in being appointed to senior leadership roles within Zonta. No mean feat as New Zealand is one of over 60 countries represented at the Convention.

These four amazing women are:

Souella Cumming ONZM who, unopposed, continues in her role as Treasurer/Secretary on the Zonta International Board

Helen Bowie who will Chair the Zonta International Advocacy Committee

Jen McKinlay-Birkin who takes on the role of Governor of Zonta in New Zealand

Sarah Barclay who is Lieutenant Governor of Zonta in New Zealand

These most capable women all follow in the footsteps of a fellow member of the Zonta Club of Wellington. Lynn McKenzie ONZM was President of Zonta International and Foundation in 2012-2014 – the first New Zealander to achieve this office and still actively involved promoting the Zonta brand, mentoring and guiding its members.

“The Zonta Club of Wellington is very proud of its members” says Belinda Himiona, President of the Club. “They champion Zonta’s local, national and international service and advocacy work, which is underpinned by the mission statement ‘Build a Better World for Women and Girls’”.

“We empower women worldwide, but first, we have to empower ourselves! That includes supporting each other and the leaders who volunteer to carry Zonta forward. And YES I emphasise they are all VOLUNTEERS!”

