Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Intrepid Travel Appoints Megan Lowe As Head Of Partnerships ANZ

Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 9:26 am
Press Release: Intrepid Travel

Photo credit: Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel, a leader in responsible travel, has appointed Megan Lowe as the new Head of Partnerships for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Lowe will oversee Intrepid’s partnerships across the ANZ region, working to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders and partners.

“I’m excited to join a company that is purpose-led and stepping into a role that focuses on people and partnerships,” Lowe says.

With more than 25 years of experience in the travel industry, Lowe previously held senior roles at Flight Centre Travel Group (both retail and wholesale). She joins Intrepid at a pivotal moment, stepping into the role formerly held by Yvette Thompson, who has recently been promoted to General Manager Sales & Marketing ANZ. 

Thompson says: "Having worked with Megan over the years, I’ve always admired her professionalism and positive outlook. I’m thrilled to welcome her to Intrepid.”

Lowe commenced her role on 5 August. 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Intrepid Travel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 