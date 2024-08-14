Intrepid Travel Appoints Megan Lowe As Head Of Partnerships ANZ

Photo credit: Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel, a leader in responsible travel, has appointed Megan Lowe as the new Head of Partnerships for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Lowe will oversee Intrepid’s partnerships across the ANZ region, working to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders and partners.

“I’m excited to join a company that is purpose-led and stepping into a role that focuses on people and partnerships,” Lowe says.

With more than 25 years of experience in the travel industry, Lowe previously held senior roles at Flight Centre Travel Group (both retail and wholesale). She joins Intrepid at a pivotal moment, stepping into the role formerly held by Yvette Thompson, who has recently been promoted to General Manager Sales & Marketing ANZ.

Thompson says: "Having worked with Megan over the years, I’ve always admired her professionalism and positive outlook. I’m thrilled to welcome her to Intrepid.”

Lowe commenced her role on 5 August.

