Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwibank Rate Changes – Variable Lending Rates Decreasing 0.25%

Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Kiwibank

Kiwibank is decreasing its home loan and business variable lending rates by 0.25%.

Kiwibank Chief Customer Officer – Business, Elliot Smith says: “We’re pleased to respond promptly to today’s changes by the Reserve Bank, allowing us to pass on reduced interest rates to our customers.

“In the current high interest rate environment, we understand that any decrease in lending rates can lead to meaningful savings on loans and mortgages, enhancing affordability and financial flexibility for our customers.”

Home Lending

Effective from:

  • Monday 19 August for new lending
  • Monday 2 September for existing lending
ProductPrevious RateNew Rate
Term loan - Variable8.50%8.25%
Term loan – Offset variable8.50%8.25%
Revolving loan8.55%8.30%

Business Lending

Variable business lending rates will decrease by 0.25%. Impacted customers will be notified ahead of their rate changing.

Deposits

Effective from Monday 19 August:

ProductPrevious RateNew Rate
90 Day Notice Saver5.35%5.10%
32 Day Notice Saver4.80%4.55%
ProductPreviousNew
Base rateBonus rateBase rateBonus rate
Standard Online Call4.50%0.00%4.25%0.00%
PIE Online Call4.50%0.00%4.25%0.00%
Business Online Call*4.50%0.05%4.25%0.05%

*Minimum balance of $2,000

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Kiwibank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 