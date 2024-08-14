Nespresso Brings Back Beloved Limited-edition Coffees For Café-style Coffee At Home

Nespresso, the pioneer of the portioned coffee known for high-quality espresso, is excited to bring back its beloved Barista Creations Pumpkin Spice Cake, along with the celebrated Special Reserve N°20 and Reviving Origins Kahawa Ya Congo, now available in Vertuo systems.

These limited-edition offerings promise to deliver an unparalleled coffee experience, allowing you to easily create and enjoy elevated café-quality coffee styles from the comfort of your own home.

But that’s not all Nespresso has in store this season – as part of its Unforgettable Taste campaign, Nespresso introduces two new Nomad Travel Mug colours, specifically selected by world-leading colour company, Pantone.

Additionally, you can now experience the convenience and luxury of making multiple coffees at once with Nespresso’s newest addition to the Aeroccino milk frother range – Aeroccino XL. Perfect for those moments when you are entertaining or crave a bit of extra indulgence.

SEASONAL COFFEES, FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY:

Pumpkin Spice Cake – LIMITED EDITION/SEASONAL

Available in Vertuo and Original from 26th August

Extraction: Mug 230ml (Vertuo) | Espresso 40ml or Lungo 110ml (Original)

Notes: Sweet and spiced pumpkin

RRP: $1.70 per capsule (Vertuo) | $1.40 per capsule (Original).

Indulge in the warm spice notes of cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom combined with sweet pumpkin flavour, creating a smooth Arabica blend from Latin American and African coffees. Add a dash of milk to soften the spice notes for a sweeter, smoother coffee with buttery biscuit undertones. For Original lovers, try as a Cappuccino, and for Vertuo, try as a Reverso or using Coffee Creations mode as a Double Espresso Cappuccino.

N°20 – EXCLUSIVE EDITION

Available in Vertuo and Original from 2nd September

Extraction: Double Espresso 80ml (Vertuo) | Espresso 40ml (Original)

Notes: Citrus and orange blossom

RRP: $4.50 per capsule (Vertuo) | $4.50 per capsule (Original)

20 years in the making, Nespresso’s N°20 is rare and refined — boasting an exquisite taste profile, featuring enticing orange blossom aromas in harmony with fresh citrus notes, offering a unique and exclusive coffee experience. N°20 is Q certified by the Coffee Quality Institute, an independent non-profit organisation that designates high standards of quality in the coffee industry.

Reviving Origins Kahawa Ya Congo – LIMITED EDITION

Available in Vertuo and Original from 30th September

Extraction: Mug 230ml (Vertuo) | Espresso 40ml or Lungo 110ml (Original)

Notes: Toasted cereal and berry

RRP: $1.60 per capsule (Vertuo) | $1.40 per capsule (Original).

Reviving Origins Kahawa Ya Congo celebrates the rich heritage of Congo’s coffee with a mild fruity note and alluring sweet cereal and nutty aromas. This exceptional coffee is part of Nespresso’s Reviving Origins program, which aims to restore coffee production in regions affected by conflict or economic hardship.

REFRESH YOUR NOMAD TRAVEL MUGS

Explore the new Nomad Travel Mugs available in two sizes and vibrant new colours – Mandarin Orange in small size and Aquarelle in large size. Nespresso enlisted the colour experts at Pantone to curate a sensorial colour palette and co-develop these limited-edition accessories – adding excitement and novelty to the existing range.

Nomad Travel Mug Large – Aquarelle. RRP $55

Nomad Travel Mug Small – Mandarin Orange. RRP $45

FROTH BEYOND MEASURE

A little more frothed milk goes a long way, especially with the Nespresso Aeroccino XL milk frother. The Aeroccino XL is a large milk frother, with a modern and innovative design. It allows people to froth a large quantity of milk, making it perfect for preparing large coffee & milk styles, or for preparing multiple coffee & milk styles at the same time.

One button opens up a world of possibilities: hot foam, cold foam, or a generous measure of warm milk. All the milk coffee recipes you can imagine are simply a touch away. From rich lattes to foamy cappuccinos, the Aeroccino XL handles it all, and once you’re done, just pop it in the dishwasher to clean it up.

Needless to say, its sleek black design complements any Nespresso machine, and any kitchen counter.

Hot milk froth max. capacity: 225ml

Cold milk froth max. capacity: 225ml

Hot milk max. capacity: 400ml

RRP: $189. Available from 9th September.

DON’T FORGET TO RECYCLE!

Nespresso is committed to showing Kiwis how their small recycling act can have a large positive impact, right here in New Zealand. Nespresso’s coffee capsules are made using at least 80% recycled aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable through Nespresso New Zealand’s recycling programme.

Nespresso’s limited edition Nomad Travel Mugs are available online and at Nespresso Boutiques now, or until stock lasts, Aquarelle (large size) RRP $55 and Mandarin Orange (small size) RRP $45. The Nespresso Aeroccino XL is available from 9th September online and at Nespresso Boutiques, RRP $189.

Nespresso’s seasonal limited-edition Barista Creations Pumpkin Spice Cake is available from 26th August online and at Nespresso Boutiques, RRP $17.00 per sleeve of 10 Vertuo capsules and RRP $14.00 per sleeve of 10 Original capsules.

Nespresso’s exclusive edition Special Reserve N°20 is available from 2nd September, RRP $22.50 per sleeve of 5 Vertuo capsules and RRP $22.50 per sleeve of 5 Original capsules, and the limited-edition Reviving Origins Kahawa Ya Congo is available from 30th September, RRP $16.00 per sleeve of 10 Vertuo capsules and RRP $14.00 per sleeve of 10 Original capsules. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy these unforgettable coffees, available for a limited time only.

Follow @nespresso.nz and @nespresso to keep up to date with all the latest Nespresso news. For more information please visit: https://www.nespresso.com/nz/en/

