UK Partnership Could Progress Offshore Wind In Taranaki

Left to right: Mayor of Stratford, Neil Volzke Mayor of South Taranaki, Phil Nixon UK Trade Commissioner for Indo-Pacific, Martin Kent Chief Executive of Ara Ake, Dr Cristiano Marantes British High Commissioner to NZ, Iona Thomas Chief Executive, Venture Taranaki, Kelvin Wright Head of Industry & Government Engagement, Ara Ake, Jonathan Young / Supplied

Amid the challenges that New Zealand’s energy sector is currently facing, such as unusually low hydro levels, high wholesale prices, and declining gas reserves, offshore wind is one solution that could shore up our future energy supply and open the door to new industries.

Today, a delegation from the United Kingdom visiting Taranaki has announced its interest in supporting the establishment of an offshore wind industry in the region.

The delegation, which includes officials from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the British High Commission, visited Taranaki to present the findings of a commissioned investigation into trade and partnership opportunities.

The UK, which has the second-largest offshore wind market in the world, after China, brings extensive experience in the critical elements necessary for making offshore wind a success, such as financing methods, local and international supply chain development, and regulatory alignment.

British High Commissioner to New Zealand, Her Excellency Iona Thomas OBE said, "Achieving the goals that both New Zealand and the UK has set ourselves requires unprecedented, transformational change. As the global shift towards sustainable energy accelerates, the offshore wind sector in New Zealand is ready to respond. The UK stands ready to use our experience to tackle the challenges and take a strategic approach needed to unlock the potential that New Zealand has."

The delegation's report, Aotearoa New Zealand - Development of the Offshore Wind Supply Chain , outlines key areas where the UK’s expertise could foster partnership opportunities with Taranaki and New Zealand supply chain companies. During their visit, the delegation engaged with key local stakeholders, including Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, Ara Ake, Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, developers, and Port Taranaki, to discuss the report’s findings and gain a deeper understanding of the region's progress in the industry.

Kelvin Wright, Chief Executive of Venture Taranaki, welcomed the UK’s interest, stating, "As we continue to progress what an offshore wind industry could mean for Taranaki and New Zealand, international collaboration is crucial. Having nations like the UK offer practical support is an incredibly positive step on our journey."

"The challenge is that it won’t happen overnight", continues Wright. "We will need a unified approach between Government and industry to both get offshore wind off the ground, and to support the region as it makes the transition. If we can get that right, offshore wind offers a generational opportunity for the region to transition our specialised workforce into renewable energy, helping New Zealand meet its future energy needs, sustainability targets, and opening the door for industry development like green hydrogen and synthetic fuel production."

In 2020, Venture Taranaki released the Offshore Wind Energy discussion paper and was the first to highlight the potential for offshore wind in Taranaki, attracting international attention and sparking interest from developers. Since then, the annual Offshore Renewable Energy Forum (2020-2024), hosted by Venture Taranaki in partnership with Ara Ake, has been instrumental in building awareness and momentum for the industry.

Ara Ake, New Zealand’s future energy centre, has been a key enabler of the country's offshore wind ecosystem. "Collaboration and innovation are essential to realising New Zealand's goal of doubling renewable energy generation," said Cristiano Marantes, Chief Executive of Ara Ake. "The valuable lessons we are learning from the UK, the world’s second-largest offshore wind market, are accelerating opportunities for offshore wind development here in New Zealand."

The delegation’s visit is well-timed, with the New Zealand Government expected to introduce a regulatory framework to Parliament before the end of the year - which is another step closer towards allowing the permitting of offshore wind developments.

© Scoop Media

