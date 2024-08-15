Otago Polytechnic To Hold Pasifika Careers Expo - Vaka Moana

Otago Polytechnic will hold Vaka Moana next week - its Pasifika Careers Expo.

The event, happening on Wednesday 21 August, from 5.00pm - 8.00pm, in The Hub (95 Forth Street, Otago Polytechnic Dunedin Campus) will feature Pasifika guest speakers, Pasifika performances, kai, a kids’ area, and spot prizes.

It’s a space created specifically for Pasifika to learn about the wide range of programmes and support services we offer.

We’re also welcoming a variety of local community organisations such as the New Zealand Police, Pacific Trust Otago, and Otago Sports.

The event is free, open to the public and there’s no need to register.

Event organisers and Otago Polytechnic Pasifika and Careers Team members, Matilda Garnett and Khyla Johnston, say "Vaka Moana is all about navigating the Vaka and connecting the Pasifika community with study and job opportunities across different industries, while also linking up with local community organisations. Vaka Moana is a unique expo created to bring together Pasifika people of all ages and Pacific cultures.

"Whether you're just starting out or looking to navigate the next step in your career, this is an amazing opportunity to meet with Otago Polytechnic staff, discover new career possibilities, and gain the knowledge and connections you need to advance in your chosen field.

"Our aim is to inspire and empower Pasifika Peoples to realise their full potential, supporting them as they confidently navigate the ever-changing job market."

Event details

Wednesday 21 August

5.00pm: Doors open 5.20pm: Blessing of supper 5.30pm: Light supper and Pasifika performances 6.00pm: Welcome, Pasifika guest speakers and spot prizes 6.30pm - 8.00pm: Expo begins

Kids’ area will be open all evening with activities provided by Tūhura Otago Museum.

Link to event listing: https://www.op.ac.nz/about/events/vaka-moana/

© Scoop Media

