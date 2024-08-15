Holiday Parks Shine At Awards Ceremony

The 2024 Holiday Parks New Zealand Award winners are representative of a growing and thriving sector, according to judges.

Wednesday's awards dinner followed the annual Holiday Parks Conference & Trade Exhibition, this year held at Tākina Convention and Exhibition Centre in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington.

“The quality and content of this year’s entries show that the holiday park sector is continuing to grow strongly following the challenges of recent years”, said Fergus Brown, Chief Executive of Holiday Parks New Zealand.

“This is evident in the substantial investment that many parks are making to develop more quality-built accommodation and facilities that will delight guests and encourage more visitation over our non-peak months. Addressing this seasonality is a key strategic challenge for the sector.”

Caitlin Henderson from Taupō TOP 10 Holiday Park was the recipient of the coveted Holiday Parks Emerging Star Award, which recognises a holiday park professional under the age of 35 years of age.

Judges said: “This year again the Holiday Parks industry can feel proud that there are many talented people who are standing out and in fact leading the way in their respective employments. Caitlin has shown outstanding drive and leadership, rising through the various roles within her employer's environment and she has now been rewarded with a senior position within the company. We feel that her willingness to further her qualifications and skills will continue to enhance the business she obviously thrives in.”

The TIA Sustainable Innovation Award was won by Raglan Holiday Park for their community garden “Papahua Maara kai”. Judges said: “This innovation has so many benefits in terms of education, visitor satisfaction, lowering waste and carbon footprint, and community impact. It is a shining example of a tourism business that has truly embedded sustainability, to the benefit of the business, visitors, the community and the environment.”

Barrie and Sue Price were awarded the Outstanding Contribution to the Holiday Park Sector Award. The judges said: “Barrie and Sue have been long time supporters of the holiday park industry and have been generous in providing help and guidance to others. They are a couple who don’t seek the limelight, they just get on and do it.”

The Spirit of Hospitality Award, the sector’s top holiday park award, went to Athenree Hot Springs & Holiday Park. Athenree Hot Springs & Holiday Park were winners previously in 2022. The award is determined though the analysis of online reviews and is a testimony to the manaakitanga and hospitality provided by the team at Athenree.

A full list of award winners is below.



Holiday Parks Emerging Star Award

sponsored by Tasman Holiday Parks

Winner: Caitlin Henderson from Taupō TOP 10 Holiday Park

PGG Wrightson Park Grounds Award

Winner: Tasman Holiday Parks – Papamoa Beach

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Sustainable Innovation Award

Winner: Raglan Holiday Park Papahua

Urban Lounge Interiors upgrade of an existing building under $100k

Winner: Bowentown Beach Holiday Park

Urban Lounge Interiors Design Award over $100k

Winner: Hampshire Holiday Parks - Queenstown Lake View

Resco Best Upgrade under $100,000

Winner: Omarama TOP 10 Holiday Park

Highly Commended: Motueka TOP 10 Holiday Park & Pacific Park Christian Holiday Camp

Resco Best New Build over $100,000

Winner: Tasman Holiday Parks – Papamoa Beach

Highly Commended: Hot Water Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park & Golden Bay Holiday Park

ReviewPro Most Improved Park Award

Winner: Winner: Hampshire Holiday Parks – Arrowtown

Highly commended: Lake Brunner Holiday Park

ReviewPro Spirit of Hospitality Award

Winner: Athenree Hot Springs & Holiday Park

Outstanding Contribution to the Holiday Park Industry

sponsored by TOP 10 Holiday Parks Group

Winners: Sue and Barrie Price

