MiQ Appoints Experienced Commercial Strategist Aaron Macarthur As Its New ANZ Director Of Business Development

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 10:39 am
Press Release: MiQ

Newly created role comes amid significant growth across Australia and New Zealand market

Global programmatic media partner MiQ today announced the appointment of experienced media strategist Aaron Macarthur as its new Director of Business Development for Australia and New Zealand.

In the newly created role, Macarthur will focus on developing commercial growth opportunities across MiQ in Australia and New Zealand, reporting to MiQ ANZ Commercial Director, Stuart Parker.

Macarthur brings 15 years of strategy, media and commercial experience to MiQ, with significant media technology and product expertise across a range of verticals, including government, banking, technology, entertainment, automotive and travel. He was most recently the Founder of Convo Ink, a programmatic content business based in Sydney.

Macarthur also has a background in sales with Southern Cross Austereo and News Corp Australia and has worked with Verizon and Allure Media.

"Aaron is a welcome addition to the MiQ ANZ senior commercial team,” said Stuart Parker, ANZ Commercial Director at MiQ. “He is well-known to the business, having worked closely with our ANZ team for the past few months in a contracting role. During that time, he quickly became a highly valued member of our ANZ operation, impressing with his commitment to innovation and performance, and his wide-scale industry partnerships.

“Aaron brings a track record for securing long-term client relationships and I am confident he will leverage his expertise to identify new growth opportunities, platforms and clients that align with our strategic objectives.”

Commenting on his appointment, Macarthur said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside the MiQ ANZ team, and watching the business make significant plans to grow its client base and channel offering. It’s an exciting time to be officially joining the organisation, as it looks to deepen its client relationships in Australia and New Zealand and explore new growth opportunities.

“Having worked in the Australian media landscape for nearly two decades, I have a strong insight into the evolving advertising needs of clients, along with a commitment to driving performance and results. I’m excited to hit the ground running on building new partnerships and revenue streams for MiQ in Australia and New Zealand.”

Macarthur’s appointment is effective immediately.

