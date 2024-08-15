The New Portégé X40-M

Dynabook ANZ, the laptop experts, today announced the launch of the Portégé X40-M, the latest addition to the range, designed to meet the needs of businesses of today.

The Portégé X40-M promises to deliver unparalleled performance, effortless connectivity and a significant boost in productivity.

Angela Walker, General Manager of Dynabook ANZ, commented on the launch: “The Portégé X40-M represents a significant leap forward in laptop technology. Dynabook is constantly raising the bar to deliver devices that combine high performance with advanced connectivity and security. This great new addition to our product lineup exemplifies that we will continue to bring innovative solutions that enhance our customers’ productivity, support their dynamic work environments and are AI ready.”

Premium Performance

The Portégé X40-M is engineered to unleash speed and efficiency. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors featuring a Neural Processing Unit and Intel® Arc™ graphics, this laptop provides an exceptional computing experience. With advanced AI capabilities, users can automate, streamline and optimise their tasks effortlessly. Expect amazing performance and extended battery life, making the Portégé X40-M the perfect companion for your working day.

Stay Connected Anywhere

Staying connected is crucial in today’s fast paced world. The Portégé X40-M ensures you are always in touch with its advanced Wi-Fi 6E technology and a full range of ports including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A and a microSD card slot. Whether you are at the office, at home, or on the go, you’ll have every connection you need right at your fingertips.

Superior Memory

When it comes to performance, the Portégé X40-M does not disappoint. It features onboard memory (RAM) configurable up to an impressive 64GB. This allows users to handle demanding applications and multitask with ease, ensuring smooth and efficient operation even under heavy workloads. Whether you are running complex software or managing large datasets, the Portégé X40-M's generous memory ensures you stay productive and efficient throughout your working day.

Sleek and Stylish

The Portégé X40-M is designed with a sleek and durable aluminium chassis, offering elegance and robustness. This lightweight yet sturdy construction ensures this laptop can withstand the rigours of daily use while looking incredibly stylish. The premium build quality makes it an ideal choice for professionals who need a reliable and sophisticated device.

Longer Lasting Battery Life

The Portégé X40-M’s AI-optimised 60Wh battery ensures you stay productive for longer periods. With the innovative Sleep & Charge technology, you can even charge your USB devices while the laptop is off, ensuring you’re always ready for your next task.

Ready for Anywhere

Built for today’s work environment, the Portégé X40-M features a 5MP AI-enhanced webcam, dual microphones and an audio system with DTS processing. These features provide clear, productive video conferencing, making remote collaboration seamless and efficient.

Visually Appealing

Experience crisp, clear visuals with the new 14” WUXGA display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio. The optional touch display offers a more vertical workspace, enhancing multitasking and productivity. Whether you are working on detailed documents or multimedia content, the Portégé X40-M provides a visually stunning experience.

Advanced Security

Security is a top priority for Dynabook. The Portégé X40-M is a Windows 11 Secured-core PC (vPro models), integrating robust hardware and software defenses. These laptops protect against sophisticated cyber threats with specialised hardware protection and firmware safeguards, ensuring unparalleled security from boot up, keeping your critical data safe.



Copilot Ready and Empowered

Meet Microsoft Copilot¹, your AI assistant accessible via a dedicated key on the Portégé X40-M. Pressing the Copilot key¹ streamlines tasks such as launching apps and adjusting system settings through voice or text commands, enhancing your efficiency and device navigation.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing: Starting from $1730 RRP Inc. GST.

Availability: The Portege X40-M will be available at the end of August 2024.

For more information about the Portege X40-M and other products in the range, please visit Dynabook's website.

¹ Microsoft Copilot Feature availability varies by market for the devices which have the Copilot in Windows icon, see aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures

To learn more about the new Portege X40-M laptops from Dynabook, please contact your authorised Dynabook reseller, or visit anz.dynabook.com.

Visit our website for the latest product details and specifications. Connect with us on our social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

© Scoop Media

