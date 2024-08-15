EEO Commissioner: More Positive Changes To RSE Scheme Needed

Welcome changes have been made to the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme but more is needed, says Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission’s Equal Employment Opportunities (EEO) Commissioner.

EEO Commissioner Saunoamaali’i Dr Karanina Sumeo said, “While it was pleasing to see the Minister for Immigration announce greater flexibility for workers to move between employers and regions and a new multi-entry visa, other changes raise concerns in that they reduce protections for workers.”

“We want to ensure workers are treated fairly so I am concerned to see that the requirement to pay above minimum wage is only for experienced workers, protections for minimum hours of work have been reduced, and a pause on charging accommodation costs to workers has been lifted,” she said.

The Commission reviewed the RSE scheme in 2022 and found human rights issues affecting these workers including insanitary and cramped living conditions, unfair deductions from their wages, and poor access to health care.

“In October 2023 the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) undertook their own policy review which made strong recommendations to protect the human rights of RSE workers including increased pastoral care, standardising wage deductions, and increasing accommodation standards.

“It is concerning to see an increase in the number of workers who can come to Aotearoa New Zealand when these basic human rights protections have not been implemented,” Sumeo said.

The Commission encourages the Minister to urgently implement the recommendations from the MBIE review as a step towards protecting the human rights for workers participating in the RSE scheme.

Upholding human rights and Te Tiriti o Waitangi will benefit all people including ensuring the protection and respect for the human rights of migrant workers and support for our businesses.

