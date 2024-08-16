Scroll Media, Vudoo Partner To Transform Digital Advertising In ANZ

MELBOURNE, 16 August, 2024 - Vudoo, an award-winning shoppable technology and interactive content leader, has announced its partnership with Scroll Media, a premium digital advertising network that represents advertising sales for over 40 premium publishers across Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisers using Scroll Media’s extensive digital ad network will gain unprecedented access to high-intent audiences across key verticals such as gaming, travel, sport, health, tech and automotive. Scroll Media's robust offerings, which include high-impact display, video and gamified ads, will now be supercharged by Vudoo's innovative shoppable and interactive content technology.

The collaboration empowers Scroll Media's publisher partners to integrate Vudoo’s cutting-edge solutions into content and various ad formats, providing bespoke branding opportunities for clients and advertising partners. The partnership will enhance the ability to deliver action-driven creatives, enabling advertisers to engage audiences in meaningful ways, such as completing product purchases, lead generation forms, booking test drives, scheduling consultations, requesting demos, and downloading information sheets—all seamlessly within the content.

With retail media, shoppable content, and interactive, personalised experiences becoming central to publishers’ and brands’ strategies, this partnership comes at a pivotal time. By leveraging Vudoo's advanced technology, Scroll Media’s publisher and advertising partners are poised to ignite their results, driving deeper engagement and superior outcomes through action-based content and advertising inventory.

“We are thrilled to partner with Scroll Media, the leading digital advertising network in Australia and New Zealand for premium publishers such as Vivendi’s Gameloft, The Roar and others. This exciting collaboration will help advertisers and agencies achieve new ways to entice, engage and excite readers and consumers alike, whilst ensuring both consumption and conversion are frictionless,” said Vudoo CEO and founder Nick Morgan.

“As a publisher audience network, we can now offer not only top-of-funnel awareness and consideration metrics to our clients, but tangible business outcomes like add-to-cart and payment functionalities. What sets Vudoo apart is their unique ability to integrate a shopfront directly into in-stream video and content, resulting in higher click-to-conversion rates and a more seamless consumer journey," said Scroll Media managing director Jane Ormsby.

In July, Vudoo announced a global partnership with IPG Mediabrands’ KINESSO Commerce to power the launch of a new, always-on commerce media capability enabling content to be shoppable at any time on the open web under “ShopNow”. It includes Vudoo technology, KINESSO’s activation and performance capabilities, and creative solutions from IPG Mediabrands.

About Vudoo:

Vudoo’s patent-pending, in-stream checkout feature allows customers to transact directly within content, enabling advertisers to boost conversions and collapse the sales funnel. Their low footprint means brands and publishers can integrate content commerce functions into their tech stack without needing to upgrade their own infrastructure or operational capabilities.

Founded in 2017, Vudoo's content commerce platform enables advertisers to enhance their content by creating personalised journeys through unique, one-to-one storytelling that captures audience attention and boosts engagement.

About Scroll Media:

Scroll Media is a premium digital advertising network that represents over 40 leading publishers across Australia and New Zealand. Specialising in high-impact display, video, and gamified ads, Scroll Media connects advertisers with high-intent audiences across a range of key verticals, driving superior engagement and outcomes.

© Scoop Media

