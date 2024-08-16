Lower Electricity Prices Are High On The Agenda At Energy Conference

Aotearoa New Zealand’s premier sustainable energy event SEANZ 2024 Conference | Tomorrow’s Energy Today will have grid electricity pricing high on the agenda this year as the gathering of solar and battery industry leaders and professionals from across the country coincides with a period of historically high energy prices.

Electricity prices are hitting the commercial and industrial sector particularly hard with some businesses closing down or pausing production as a result. Solar and battery solutions are seen as a big part of the solution to the current crisis and the upcoming event will highlight the roll the industry can play in easing power prices for all electricity consumers.

SEANZ 2024 will take place on 29 & 30 August 2024 at The Pullman in Auckland. The event hosts a dedicated utility solar stream alongside commercial and industrial as well as residential solar focus.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of opportunities, including:

Multi-Stream Format: Recognising the diverse needs of the energy sector, the conference includes a multi-stream format. This format ensures that crucial information pertaining to residential, commercial, industrial solar, as well as utility-scale solar, is delivered concurrently. This unique approach caters to all market segments independently, addressing their specific requirements and challenges.

Expanded Professional Development: The conference is geared to provide unparalleled professional development, featuring an increased number of technology workshops, plenary tech sessions, and standards sessions.

Largest Industry Exhibition: The SEANZ Conference 2024 boasts the largest industry exhibition, offering both members and non-members the unique opportunity to explore the latest offerings from local and global suppliers and manufacturers. The dedicated exhibition centre will serve as a hub for innovation, showcasing the most cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

Networking Opportunities: Free networking sessions facilitate valuable connections among attendees, creating an environment where professionals can interact, exchange ideas, and forge collaborations that drive the energy sector forward.

Gala Dinner and Awards: The highlight of the event is the SEANZ Entelar Energy Aotearoa Industry Gala Dinner, followed by the prestigious SEANZ Aotearoa Industry Awards. The evening will be hosted by the charismatic MC, Mike Puru. This celebratory occasion recognises outstanding contributions and achievements within the industry.

SEANZ Chairman Brendan Winitana says "The impact of high energy prices is being felt across the economy with huge downstream impact on businesses and people's lives. Solar and the distributed energy industry can play a large role in changing the economics of electricity. This event is another step towards realising the goal of a low-cost, clean, and resilient energy supply for Aotearoa New Zealand."

SEANZ 2024 wouldn't be possible without our Platinum Partner Taspac Energy, Gold Partner Energy Systems Group (ESG) and Gold Partner Rise Energy, plus Exhibition, Award and Networking partners Fronius Solar Energy | Ara Ake | REC | YHI (New Zealand) Ltd | JA Russell | Smiths | Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki, NZ | Revolve Energy | Chelion Australia | Ecotricity NZ | Hummingbird Group | Golden Solar | R & J Batteries | Trina Solar Asia Pacific | Kuehne+Nagel | Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. | Prysmian | Nexans | Independent Power | SMA | Sungrow | Aiko | Sharp | Identimark | Entelar Energy

For more information, registration details, and updates, please visit seanz.org.nz/conference-24.

