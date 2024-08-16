“We’ve Heard You, Nelson”- JB Hi-Fi To Open Much Anticipated Nelson Store

Thursday, 15 August - JB Hi-Fi is coming to the top of the south in a much-anticipated opening that will see the retailer open its 20th store in New Zealand.

Located in Nelson Junction, the store has 1000m2 of floor space and promises a vibrant shopping experience that embodies the unique JB Hi-Fi style the brand is known for.

Tim Edwards, Managing Director of JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, says he's looking forward to JB Hi-Fi becoming part of the Nelson community:

“We’ve seen the demand for a Nelson store for a long time. Whenever we announce a new store, we are asked when JB Hi-Fi will open in Nelson. So, we’re particularly excited to announce this store and say that we’ve heard you, Nelson.”

"We’ve opened six new stores in just over a year because we want to provide the best customer experience for Kiwis—wherever they are in the country. The new Nelson store gives us a presence at the top of the South Island and will offer locals the extensive choice, great value and amazing in-store experience JB Hi-Fi is known for,” adds Tim.

Located opposite Mitre10, Tim notes that the new store will offer exceptional value, including the famous JB Hi-Fi price match promise, available at all JB Hi-Fi stores nationwide:

“Whether they are looking for the latest tech, new home appliances, music, movies, entertainment, wellbeing products or anything else from JB Hi-Fi’s extensive range, the people of Nelson can be sure they are getting the best price.”

The Nelson store has created around 40 new full-time and part-time jobs for the city to meet the expected demand in the growing shopping development.

Richard Percy, Store Manager for JB Hi-Fi Nelson, says that after months of intensive training, the team are ready to open the doors.

“We’re not just opening a store but becoming part of the community. The team is ready to go, and we can’t wait to welcome customers through our doors.”

“Keep an eye out for announcements in the next few weeks as we take store opening celebrations past opening day,” adds Richard.

The new opening is part of the retailer’s ambitious growth plan for New Zealand. JB Hi-Fi has recently opened new stores in Invercargill, Christchurch, Hamilton/Te Rapa, as well as Auckland and Christchurch airports while revamping existing stores nationwide with their new-look fit-out.

Doors will officially open for JB Hi-Fi Nelson on Friday, 23 August.

© Scoop Media

