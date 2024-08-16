Bayleys Real Estate Dominates REINZ Awards For Excellence With Client-Centric Focus

Bayleys Real Estate secures multiple top honours at the 2024 REINZ Awards for Excellence, reinforcing its position as New Zealand’s leading real estate agency / Supplied

New Zealand’s largest, full-service real estate agency, Bayleys Real Estate, has once again asserted its industry leadership by winning top honours across multiple categories at the recent Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) Awards for Excellence.

Bayleys and its affiliate agencies secured 19 finalist spots across various categories, earning 11 prestigious awards. The accolades highlight Bayleys’ commitment to excellence in every property sector whilst underscoring its focus on putting clients at the heart of everything it does, a philosophy that has steered Bayleys through recent market fluctuations.

Key achievements include:

Agency of the Year (All Disciplines) – Medium: Bayleys House Auckland

Residential Office of the Year – Small: Bayleys Wānaka

Residential Office of the Year – Medium: Bayleys Queenstown

Residential Office of the Year (Sales Volume) – Small: Bayleys Wānaka

Residential Office of the Year (Sales Volume) – Medium: Bayleys Queenstown

Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year – Large: Bayleys House Auckland

Rural Office of the Year - Small: Bayleys Marlborough

Rural Office of the Year - Medium: Country & Co Realty in partnership with Bayleys Invercargill

Rural Office of the Year - Large: Bayleys Success Realty, Hamilton

Residential Salesperson of the Year (Highest Sales Volume) – Individual: Chris Jones, Bayleys Canterbury

Overall Rural Salesperson of the Year: Karl Davis, Bayleys Success Realty, Hamilton

Bayley Corporation chairman Mike Bayley expressed heartfelt appreciation for the recognition, crediting the firm’s success to its strategic growth initiatives, the unwavering dedication of its teams, and the steadfast support of its clients.

“These awards are a humbling acknowledgement of our people's hard work and commitment, who continuously strive to deliver value for our clients. In a market that has presented its fair share of challenges, our focus has remained on supporting Kiwis across all property disciplines. The trust our clients place in us allows us to continue raising the bar.”

Bayley also highlighted the significance of the firm’s recent trans-Tasman acquisition of a majority stake in McGarth, one of Australia’s leading residential real estate firms, as a strategic move that strengthens Bayleys’ ability to service its clients with greater expertise and resources.

Bayleys Real Estate Group chief executive officer Mark Macky echoes these sentiments, emphasising that the firm’s success is deeply rooted in its relationships with clients and the communities it serves.

“Everything we do is driven by a commitment to our customers, demonstrated through the uniquely New Zealand way we operate. Our Bayleys Country team, for example, are entrenched in the regions – often in gumboots at the farm gate – building lasting relationships based on local knowledge and trust. This connection is reflected in our clean sweep across all six rural categories at the REINZ Awards.”

Macky adds that recognition from industry peers validates the firm’s ongoing investment in growth and innovation.

“This acknowledgement represents our teams’ hard work and dedication, highlighted by awards in the small, medium, and large office categories. We are proud of our people, who continue to set the standard for excellence, honouring Bayleys’ 51-year legacy of leadership and the connected team ethos of ‘Altogether Better’ performance.

Bayleys’ continued recognition at the REINZ Awards for Excellence highlights the company’s authority and ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving market. With a nationwide presence supported by a network of 121 company-owned and franchised offices throughout New Zealand and Fiji, Bayleys remains at the forefront of the real estate industry, setting the benchmark for success.

