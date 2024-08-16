Bone Broth Recalled To Protect Consumers

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting The Little Bone Broth Company in its recall of all batches and dates of its bone broths due to incomplete information on its food process controls.

“The concern with these broths is that the company has produced them without having complete information on its food process controls. This means there is incomplete evidence of food safety hazards being correctly managed,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“Although there have been no reports of related illness, we are taking this precautionary approach because broth produced without the necessary food safety measures could make people sick.”

The product range includes:

Premium Free Range Chicken Broth 500ml

Premium Grass Fed Beef Broth 500ml

Premium Free Range Chicken Green Thai Curry Broth 500ml

“These products should not be eaten. You can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw them out.”

The broths are sold at selected supermarkets and retailers throughout New Zealand.

Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for more information and photographs of the affected product.

If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with The Little Bone Broth Company to prevent this problem recurring,” Mr Arbuckle said.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

