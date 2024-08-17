Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Business’ Crime Reduction Strategy Proves Successful In Puketapu

Saturday, 17 August 2024, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Farmgate

Farmgate Security has installed five roadside community cameras in the Napier neighbourhood of Puketapu since October 2023. Police now report an estimated 40% reduction in reported crime in that timeframe.

“This is a fantastic result. It proves our strategy for the reduction in rural crime is working and we are now interested in getting further communities onboard” said Farmgate Director, Andrew Sing.

Cutting edge licence plate recognition software combined with a mobile phone App powers Farmgate’s cameras to track and identify foreign vehicles and those potentially of interest to the Police following reported criminal activity in the area.

“The cameras in Puketapu are being used as a significant deterrent to unwanted visitors as they know their vehicles may be able to be identified” said Farmgate Director, Andrew Sing. “The cameras are part of a combined effort by the roadside cameras, proactive community action and the Police all working together. That’s what its all about”.

Police had regularly been requesting information from Puketapu’s five cameras since last year, but these have dropped off significantly in recent weeks. But all parties remain vigilant as rural crime continues to be a growing issue for many rural communities.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Farmgate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 