Kiwi Business’ Crime Reduction Strategy Proves Successful In Puketapu

Farmgate Security has installed five roadside community cameras in the Napier neighbourhood of Puketapu since October 2023. Police now report an estimated 40% reduction in reported crime in that timeframe.

“This is a fantastic result. It proves our strategy for the reduction in rural crime is working and we are now interested in getting further communities onboard” said Farmgate Director, Andrew Sing.

Cutting edge licence plate recognition software combined with a mobile phone App powers Farmgate’s cameras to track and identify foreign vehicles and those potentially of interest to the Police following reported criminal activity in the area.

“The cameras in Puketapu are being used as a significant deterrent to unwanted visitors as they know their vehicles may be able to be identified” said Farmgate Director, Andrew Sing. “The cameras are part of a combined effort by the roadside cameras, proactive community action and the Police all working together. That’s what its all about”.

Police had regularly been requesting information from Puketapu’s five cameras since last year, but these have dropped off significantly in recent weeks. But all parties remain vigilant as rural crime continues to be a growing issue for many rural communities.

