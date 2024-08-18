New Gene Technology Rules Discussion Welcomed

The organic sector has welcomed the New Zealand government’s review of gene technology rules to meet changes in scientific advancements.

The sector, which has actively and openly engaged in the discussions and shaped the outcomes of the topic since the 1990s, says it awaits an opportunity to directly engage and participate in the discussions that will shape the country’s positive future.

“The government has delivered on an election promise to change legislation and clearly has been preparing for this moment, Brendan Hoare, OANZ spokesperson, said. “We have also been waiting for this moment with the sector closely involved in bio-tech as well as the sciences of natural systems like biology and ecology.”

“As an innovative, high value and diverse, entrepreneurial sector, there is a lot for us to absorb, consider and consult on,” said Mr Hoare.

“Our primary focus right now is having an active engagement with the Government on regulation details of the new Organic Products and Production Act. And while progress is steady on the regulations, we have been clear and consistent that GMOs are a non-permitted activity globally and have no place in our regulation.”

New Zealand’s current non-GMO status adds a clear point of difference and brings benefits to, not just organic products, but also to New Zealand’s conventional brand propositions globally.

“The organic global market alone is the fastest growing multi-food sector in the world as it is valued at over NZ$245 billion annually,” said Mr Hoare.

“New Zealand’s sector is worth around $1 billion, and it continues to grow steadily.

“Organics are world leaders in marketing, traceability and labelling. Our community’s value chain proposition is in truth, trust, authenticity and demonstrability that excludes the presence of GMOs. Any change to the promise is a real risk.” Mr Hoare said.

“Given the progress on organic regulation and the value in leveraging a non-GMO position right across New Zealand’s primary sector, it was important that any regulatory change continued to protect these national advantages,” Mr Hoare said.

“Given the level of commercial sensitivity to multiple stakeholders, we expect a close engagement with the Government as it works through this review and proposes new regulations,” he said.

