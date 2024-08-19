Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2024 (2018-base)

Monday, 19 August 2024, 11:24 am
Stats NZ

19 August 2024

National population estimates give the best available measure of the population, by age and sex, usually living in New Zealand.

Key facts
At 30 June 2024:
 

  • New Zealand’s estimated resident population was provisionally 5,338,500
  • there were 2,681,700 females and 2,656,900 males
  • the median age of females and males was 39.0 and 37.2 years respectively.



  • National population estimates: At 30 June 2024 (2018-base)

