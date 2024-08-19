National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2024 (2018-base)
19 August 2024
National population estimates give the best available measure of the population, by age and sex, usually living in New Zealand.
Key
facts
At 30 June 2024:
- New Zealand’s estimated resident population was provisionally 5,338,500
- there were 2,681,700 females and 2,656,900 males
- the median age of females and males was 39.0 and 37.2 years respectively.
Visit our website to read this information release:
- National population estimates: At 30 June 2024 (2018-base)