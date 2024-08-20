SEEK NZ Employment Report - July

NATIONAL INSIGHTS

For the first time since January, job ads rose, increasing 3% m/m.

Applications per job ad were up 7% m/m*.

REGION INSIGHTS

Bay of Plenty recorded the largest increase in job ads in July, up 16%.

Tasman, Southland and Gisborne were the only regions where jobs ads declined m/m.

Applications per job ad rose by 15% in Hawkes Bay, 10% in Canterbury and 7% in Auckland.

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Ad volumes in Retail & Consumer Products rose 24% and in Hospitality & Tourism 20%.

Consulting & Strategy was the only industry where job ads declined in July.

*Applications per job ad are recorded with a one-month lag and data shown in this report refers to June data.

Of the July data, Rob Clark, Country Manager SEEK NZ, says:

"While it is pleasing to see an increase in job ad volumes, this comes after five months of consecutive declines, including an 8% fall in June.

“As seasonal industries that are prone to fluctuation, the rise in volumes in Retail & Consumer Products and Hospitality & Tourism may be a sign of businesses preparing for busier seasons.”

“In some of the larger regions, including Bay of Plenty, Auckland and Wellington, July saw the largest monthly rise in job ads in over two years.

“What hasn’t changed this month is the fierce competition among candidates, which shows no sign of abating.”

NATIONAL TRENDS

There was an increase in ad volumes for the first time since January, up 3% from June, after an 8% fall the month prior. July’s rise was driven by increased demand in most regions, and in all but one industry (Consulting & Strategy, -7%).

Applications per job ad increased another 7% in June, the greatest rise since January, demonstrating greater competition within the already candidate-heavy employers’ market.

REGION TRENDS

All but three regions recorded an increase in job ad volumes in July: Southland (-12%), Tasman (-4%), and Gisborne (-1%).

Bay of Plenty recorded the largest monthly rise, with job ads up 16% from June, the largest monthly growth the region has recorded in over three years. The second largest rise was recorded in Manawatu (10%).

Wellington’s 4% rise and Auckland’s 3%, though more subdued, were also the largest monthly jumps these regions had recorded in over two years.

Demand among candidates was spread across most regions, with a 15% increase in applications per job ad in Hawkes Bay, 10% in Canterbury and 7% in Auckland.

Figure 2: National SEEK job ad percentage change by major region July 2020 to July 2024Index = 100 (2013 average). Image/Supplied.

Figure 3: National SEEK job ad percentage change by region (July 2024 vs June 2024). Image/Supplied.

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Most industries recorded an increase in July, some to a significant degree. The customer-facing industries saw notable growth, with Retail & Consumer Products rising 24% in a month and Hospitality & Tourism up by 20%. Government & Defence jobs also rose 22%.

Consulting & Strategy was the only industry where job ads declined in July, down 7%. Some industries, such as Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics and Administration & Office Support recorded no change m/m.

While white collar and service industry roles drove the increase in job ads in the major cities, outside of the urban centres, the Construction sector recorded a 14% increase in job ads, driven by rises in Design & Architecture and Trades & Services.

Figure 4: National SEEK Job Ad percentage change by industry (July 2024 vs June 2024)- Ordered by job ad volume. Image/Supplied.

The data found in this report can be viewed and downloaded here.

