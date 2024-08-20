Industry Experts Announced As Speakers For ANZIIF's 5th Annual New Zealand Business Breakfast

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is proud to present the line-up of expert speakers presenting at the 5th annual New Zealand Business Breakfast.

The New Zealand Business Breakfast is an integral event for insurance professionals to gain valuable and timely insights from expert speakers.

The theme of this year’s breakfast is ‘Lessons Learned One Year on from the 2023 Floods’ and will feature a panel discussion reflecting on the flood’s effects on the market, premiums, reinsurance, and issues for funding going forward.

The panel will feature the following industry experts as speakers:

· Mikayla Dixon (Moderator), Manager of Business Underwriting Solutions at Vero

· Andrew Brooke, Managing Director of McLarens

· Tim Grafton, Independent Director and Consultant

· Adrian Sweeney, General Manager of New Zealand, at Zurich

The event also provides a fantastic opportunity for insurance professionals to network and

connect with industry peers.

“The floods of 2023 are not a once in a 100-year event, and not even a once in a decade event. We have to utilise the floods as a lesson and continually look at ways of obtaining good customer outcomes in the face of change and challenge”, says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

The New Zealand Business Breakfast will be hosted on the 11th of September 2024 at the Cordis in Auckland. The event will run from 7:30 to 10 am.

Registrations to ANZIIF’s New Zealand Business Breakfast can be made here or visit our website at anziif.com for more information.

© Scoop Media

