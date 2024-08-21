Reefton Distilling Co. Launch Investment Offer To Scale Up Whisky Production

Leading West Coast business Reefton Distilling Co. is currently preparing to raise a minimum of NZD$1M from both private and wholesale investors as they look to scale up their Moonlight Creek whisky production to meet the global demand for New World whisky.

Having established themselves at the forefront of the New Zealand distilling industry, Reefton Distilling Co. have continued to expand distribution, develop their range and introduce new products, year on year. Within two years of opening, they established Little Biddy Gin as the No. 2 New Zealand premium gin in New Zealand*REF1, a position they have retained in one of the most competitive segments in the alcohol market.

As part of their longer-term growth strategy of establishing a broad portfolio of complementary premium spirits, they began laying down their first Moonlight Creek single malt whisky in September 2022. In 2023 they made headlines as the first New Zealand distillery to contract distill whisky for the Scots, securing a multi-year supply contract with the Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) on the back of the quality of their new make spirit*REF2.

Demand for New World whisky and opportunity to invest in Reefton Distilling Co.

Reefton Distilling Co.’s expansion into whisky production has been well-timed. The sale of Cardrona Distillery to leading global drinks business International Beverage, in 2023, has put New Zealand whisky firmly on the radar of the international whisky world, who are actively seeking new world whiskies.

With their eyes firmly focused on the future, Reefton Distilling Co. are building a valuable asset base for global whisky sales and with hundreds of casks already laid down, they have the ability to significantly increase whisky volumes in the near to medium term.

In order to scale up to meet the demand for New World whisky Reefton Distilling Co. are raising min. NZD$1million. The offer is live via Snowball Effect, New Zealand's leading equity crowdfunding platform (Invest in Reefton Distilling Co. – Snowball Effect) to both retail and wholesale investors, with minimum investment of $1,000. Funds from this raise will be used for investment in their Moonlight Creek whisky inventory, new warehousing for inventory and operations.

This initial offer is part of a larger raise, which will take place over the next 18 to 24 months. Reefton Distilling Co. have appointed Boutique Investment Bank, Arcbridge Partners, who supported the Cardrona Distillery sale, as a raise partner for this further investment offer.

Arcbridge have extensive experience in the global beverage industry and note that New Zealand is seen as one of the rising stars of New World whisky. Arcbridge believe that Reefton Distilling Co. will attract the interest and attention of the global beverage industry and investors as the company delivers on the milestones that they have set.

*REF1 – Source: Nielsen Retail Scan Data MAT 31 March 2024 - *REF2 – New-Make Spirit is the high proof alcohol that comes off the still during production. The term is traditionally associated with Scotch whisky production. Here the spirit is usually transferred to cask, where it is aged for three years or more. NOTE: In New Zealand the spirit can be legally described as whisky once aged for two years in Oak casks. Reefton Distilling Co. have made the decision to mature their whisky for a minimum of three years

Note:

Sidebar - Moonlight Creek Whisky

The most important requirements for making fine whisky are the best ingredients, an abundance of clear pure water, the highest quality malted barley, and a team of dedicated and experienced people.

Reefton Distilling Co. has all of these key ingredients in profusion. The West Coast’s abundant rainfall feeds some of the purest spring water in the world and Moonlight Creek Whisky uses only the finest barley grown and malted in New Zealand.

Distillery Manager, Gareth Morgan brings a wealth of whisky making expertise to his role, his career path has seen him involved in all areas of the whisky industry, including distilleries such as The Macallan and Tamnavulin. Gareth is ably assisted by Master Brewer/ Distiller Andy Deuchars, who hails from California and began his career as a wine maker before moving into brewing, and then distilling. Both Gareth and Andy say that they “relish the task of creating a New Zealand whisky that will stand with the world’s best”.

Reefton Distilling Co. also have the support of a distinguished panel of international experts from both the Southern and Northern hemispheres, namely, Bill Lark, Founder of Tasmania's LARK Distilling, Sandy McIntyre, Distillery Manager at Tamdhu Distillery in Speyside, and Polly Logan, Distillery Manager at Tormore Distillery; Whisky Maker and former Master Blender at The Macallan, Scotland.

With Reefton Distilling Co.’s Moonlight Creek Whisky yet to fully mature, the final flavour profile is still to be discovered, but early responses from members of the world-renowned whisky panel bodes well.

Polly Logan provided feedback on Reefton Distilling Co.’s 1-year aged spirit (ex-Bourbon) and 6 month aged (ex-Olorosso sherry), commenting, “The spirit is developing well … it would already stand up to some bottled products … so balanced. The Olorosso is superb, starting to develop those gorgeous deep dried fruits we’d expect with a lively treacle edge. Superb, massive well done to you and the team.”

Reefton Distilling Co. have planned a controlled release strategy for their whisky, the first release to market will be a Limited Edition 3-year aged single malt whisky, which will be on sale in September 2025. Further limited releases are planned for year 5 and year 7.

© Scoop Media

