Bay Of Plenty Distillery Picks Up 8 Coveted Awards At New Zealand Spirit Awards

Leah James and Wayne Chowles of Kaimai Distillery toasting their 8 medal win in the New Zealand Spirit Awards (Photo/Supplied)

Kaimai Distillery has been again recognised for their craftsmanship with a haul of 8 medals in the 2024 New Zealand Spirits Awards. From over 480 entries of the very best in local and internationally available spirits, a team off 22 industry expert judges blind tasted 16 categories with Gin medals dominating this year.

Kaimai Distillery received silver medals for their Victorias Vodka, Eliza's Claim Dry Gin, Agatha's Tears Dark Gin, Apple Pie Moonshine and their just released Oracle Sugar Free Irish Cream Liqueur.

“We have only just released our Oracle range, the world’s first sugar-free liqueurs range, so we are absolutely chuffed to immediately receive a silver medal for one of the 11 varieties in the range,” says Kaimai Distillery owner and head distiller Wayne Chowles. “To also receive silver medals for our Victoria’s Vodka, Apple Pie Moonshine and Agatha’s Tears Dark Gin is also incredibly pleasing.”

The distillery also picked up bronze awards for Eliza's Claim Ruby Gin, Emily's Garden Gin and Oracle Sugar Free Hazelnut Liqueur.

“That makes two medals for our new Oracle range,” says Co-distiller Leah James. “We knew we were on to something pretty special with this range, and that it would compliment our existing medal winning range of gins, vodka, rum and moonshine. Industry awards recognition makes the hard work all worthwhile.”

Despite only just being released, Kaimai Distillery's new Oracle sugar free liqueurs range is already picking up medals (Photo/Supplied)

Kaimai Distillery is no stranger to medal wins with their Eliza’s Claim gin range consistently picking up awards, along with Agatha’s Tears and Apple Pie Moonshine.

“Each award win is special,” says Wayne. “When you are distilling spirits, having internationally recognised and acclaimed judges assess your range, alongside many other big names in the industry, and grant medals for the calibre of what you’re crafting is an honour.”

Leah says the 8 medal wins are further testament to their focus on producing premium products.

“We’re pretty passionate about what we create at Kaimai Distillery. Having industry experts recognise the care and craftsmanship we put into our range, that results in spirits with unique and well-crafted flavours, brings us great confidence that what we are doing is pretty good.”

“It’s a privilege to be recognised for excellence in our field,” says Wayne. “In producing our range of premium spirits, we steadfastly focus on achieving excellence and authenticity in the flavours we infuse into our range.”

© Scoop Media

