Daniel Rutledge Joins NZME As CreateMe Strategy Lead And Editor

Daniel Rutledge (Photo/Supplied)

Experienced digital news editor, Daniel Rutledge, is joining New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s CreateMe team in the new role of Strategy Lead and Commercial Editor.

Rutledge has more than 17 years’ experience in media with roles including as Online Entertainment News Editor at 3 News, and Verticals Editor at Newshub. In his new role he will help lead the strategy and oversee commercial content creation for CreateMe - NZME’s in-house media solutions division. Alana O’Neill, Head of CreateMe, says she’s pleased to welcome Rutledge to the team.

“Daniel’s calibre and experience precede him – his skills and wisdom in the digital news and commercial content space will be invaluable in this newly created role. At NZME we are committed to providing our customers with exceptional solutions, with the ability to support their campaign goals with effective content to maximise their brand exposure across NZME’s array of high-performing print, digital and audio platforms. I am really looking forward to Daniel joining the team to help amplify the great work we are already doing in this space,” she says.

Rutledge says: "I am thrilled to be joining NZME's partner content team and using my expertise to enhance client messaging with content our audience genuinely wants to engage with. In these challenging times for the media industry, the importance of commercial partnerships is only going to increase. NZME has the best brands and the best teams with which to provide the best partner content in New Zealand, and I'm very excited to be coming on board.”

Rutledge starts his new role on Wednesday 28 August.

© Scoop Media

