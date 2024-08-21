Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Labour Market Statistics (Income): June 2024 Quarter

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 11:16 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Labour market statistics (income) reports on information about income collected annually from the Household Labour Force Survey (HLFS). It provides information about individual and household income, including wages and salaries, self-employment, and government transfers income, both at an aggregate level and for subpopulations of interest.

Key facts

In the year to the June 2024 quarter, median weekly income:

  • from all sources increased by $38 (4.2 percent) to $959
  • from wages and salaries increased by $70 (5.5 percent) to $1,343
  • from government transfers increased by $21 (4.8 percent) to $453.

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • Labour market statistics (income): June 2024 quarter

