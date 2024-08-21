Labour Market Statistics (Income): June 2024 Quarter

Labour market statistics (income) reports on information about income collected annually from the Household Labour Force Survey (HLFS). It provides information about individual and household income, including wages and salaries, self-employment, and government transfers income, both at an aggregate level and for subpopulations of interest.

Key facts

In the year to the June 2024 quarter, median weekly income:

from all sources increased by $38 (4.2 percent) to $959

from wages and salaries increased by $70 (5.5 percent) to $1,343

from government transfers increased by $21 (4.8 percent) to $453.

