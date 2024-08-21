Cloudian And Lenovo Ship AI Data Lake Platform With Breakthrough Performance And Efficiency Powered By AMD

Cloudian and Lenovo today announced the general availability of a new Cloudian HyperStore AI data lake platform that delivers breakthrough levels of performance and power efficiency. Built on Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 all-flash servers with AMD EPYC™ 9454P processors, the new solution demonstrated performance of 28.7 GB/s reads and 18.4 GB/s writes from a cluster of six power-efficient, single-processor servers[1], delivering a 74 per cent power efficiency improvement versus a HDD-based system in Cloudian testing[2].

AI workloads demand scalable, secure solutions to meet the performance and capacity requirements of next-generation workloads. Cloudian’s limitlessly scalable, parallel-processing architecture – proven with popular AI and data analytics tools including PyTorch, Tensor Flow, Kafka, and Druid – accelerates AI in capacity-intensive use cases such as media, finance, and life sciences.

The system’s single processor architecture delivers not only superior performance with just one socket but also amplifies power efficiency, a metric that is emerging as a key concern as power consumption for generative AI is forecasted to increase at an annual average of 70 per cent through 2027, according to Morgan Stanley[3].

Lenovo combines Cloudian’s high-performance AI-ready data platform software with its all-flash Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 servers and 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors to deliver an exceptionally high-performance, efficient and scalable data management solution for AI and data analytics.

“There’s a big focus on the AI boom in Australia, New Zealand and across APAC, and it’s easy to see why when bodies like the CSIRO say the Australian market alone could be worth close to A$500 billion in the next few years4,” said James Wright, Managing Director Asia Pacific and Japan, Cloudian.

“But there’s a storage and infrastructure layer that companies and government agencies need to power the data-hungry workloads central to AI’s performance and functionality. What’s out there now simply won’t cut it. Imagine trying to power the mobile applications we use today with the simple mobile phones we had 20 years ago – it wouldn’t work and it’s no different at the infrastructure level, particularly with AI in play.

“Cloudian’s data lake software on Lenovo’s all-flash servers simply breaks through the limitations we’ve had in terms of performance and power efficiency to power and secure modern applications and data workflows. These are the breakthroughs we need to drive AI, and particularly sovereign AI which the CSIRO and many industry and government stakeholders are calling for, in Australia.”

“Lenovo’s industry-leading servers with AMD EPYC processors perfectly complement Cloudian’s high-performance data platform software. Together, they deliver the limitlessly scalable, performant, and efficient foundation that AI and data analytics workloads require,” said Michael Tso, CEO and co-founder at Cloudian. “For organisations looking to innovate or drive research and discovery with AI, ML, and HPC, this solution promises to be transformative.”

Built for mission-critical, capacity-intensive workloads, the platform features exabyte scalability, industry-leading S3 API compatibility, military-grade security, and Object Lock for ransomware protection.

“Combining Lenovo’s high-performance all-flash AMD EPYC CPU-based servers with Cloudian's AI data lake software creates a solution that can handle the most demanding AI and analytics workloads,” said Stuart McRae, General Manager, Lenovo. “This partnership enables us to offer our customers a cutting-edge, scalable, and secure platform that will help them accelerate their AI initiatives and drive innovation.”

“AI workloads demand a lot from storage. Our 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors together with Lenovo's ThinkSystem servers and Cloudian's AI data lake software deliver the performance and scalability that AI users need,” said Kumaran Siva, corporate vice president, Strategic Business Development, AMD. “The single socket, AMD EPYC CPU-based Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 platform provides outstanding throughput combined with excellent power and rack efficiency to accelerate AI innovation.”

Proven in over 800 enterprise-scale deployments worldwide, Cloudian on-premises AI data lakes help organisations securely turn information into insight and develop proprietary AI models while fully addressing data sovereignty requirements. The combined Lenovo/AMD/Cloudian solution is available now from Lenovo and from authorised resellers.

[1] Performance measured with 8x 7.68TB NVMe data drives and 2x 3.84TB metadata drives per node.

2 Based on internal Cloudian testing for flash-based and HDD-based systems running Cloudian HyperStore software in a 6-node cluster protected with EC4+2.

3 https://www.morganstanley.com/ideas/ai-energy-demand-infrastructure

4 https://www.trade.gov/market-intelligence/australia-artificial-intelligence-market

