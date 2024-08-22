Four Lotto Players Share $1 Million

21 August 2024

Four lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Whanganui and Lower Hutt will be having a blast after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Kepa Road Superette in Auckland, Woolworths Queensgate in Lower Hutt, MetroMart Alicetown in Lower Hutt and on MyLotto to a player from Whanganui.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $1.1 million on Saturday night. The Strike Must Be Won jackpot has increased from $1 million to $1.5 million, which means Saturday’s draw is not a Must Be Won draw. Find out more.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

