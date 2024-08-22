7 Tips To Protect Your Company Data In New Zealand

Image/Supplied.

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. Your company’s data is potentially at risk, given an extensive array of possible intrusion points, security loopholes, and at-risk elements. Unbeknownst to many, some of the biggest risks companies face pertain to employees and their interconnected devices.

A company’s security architecture is complex. The Internet of Things comprises a network of systems, devices, applications, hardware, and software. Without the requisite coverage, company data risks being infiltrated by cybercriminals. The damage can be devastating. Today, we explore 7 tips to protect your company data in New Zealand.

#1 Purchase Cybersecurity Insurance for Company Operations

Cybercrimes are an all too common occurrence in New Zealand and worldwide. According to the New Zealand Police, cybercrimes or technology crimes are criminal activities involving the Internet, electronic devices, computers, smartphones, and tablets. They include Ransomware attacks, cyber-enabled crime, malicious software, and attacks on computer systems. One of the ways to mitigate the impact of cybercrimes on companies is by purchasing cybersecurity insurance.

Source: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/cybercrime-and-internet/cybercrime

#2 Static Application Security Testing

New Zealand companies no longer need to choose between speed and security when conducting SAST tests. They can enjoy a comprehensive suite of enterprise-level AppSec solutions with high-performance, adaptive vulnerability scanning. These solutions secure applications from the first line of code to cloud deployment. Since corrupt code can compromise an entire network by allowing cybercriminals to deploy malware, spyware, and other malicious software, vulnerabilities must be rapidly identified and addressed. With a high-quality SAST test, critical vulnerabilities in network applications can be uncovered and secured effectively, safeguarding the integrity of business operations.

#3 Encrypted Communications Across the Board

Sensitive content comes in many forms. This includes any data shared on company networks, internal communication systems, messaging, digital memorandums, minutes of meetings, etcetera. Email encryption is sacrosanct. As the most widely used communication medium, all company email content should be protected with encryption keys, not stored on servers.

Remember, servers can easily be unlocked.

#4 Perform Regular Backups of Data

In the 1990s and early 2000s, companies understood the importance of regular backups. Nothing has changed. Computer systems crash. Servers go down. Networks get hacked. It's important to perform daily backups of company data in the cloud and on physical storage devices. That way, there is a lower incidence of loss, corruption, or theft of company data. It's also imperative to regularly update software to prevent loopholes for hackers, avoid outdated systems, and guard against other unsafe possibilities.

#5 Tiered Access to Sensitive Data

Companies routinely restrict access to data based on an employee’s security clearance. High-level executives typically access the most sensitive data, while low-level employees are restricted from accessing sensitive data. Additionally, companies must be able to instantly revoke and repeal all rights and privileges, access, and membership of company networks, data, protocols, systems, and the like when an individual is no longer employed. Employees who willingly depart and employees who are terminated must have all their access rights rescinded. Checks and balances may be required to alert higher-ups when sensitive material is accessed.

#6 Routine Security Audits

Security audits are important to cybersecurity health and wellness. These audits are necessary to identify any weaknesses in company data systems. By identifying vulnerabilities, IT specialists at companies can pinpoint vulnerabilities early on and take the necessary remediation steps. These audits focus on a multitude of security aspects, whether they are internal or external. Several types of audits are possible, notably compliance, application, and network security audits.

#7 Take Corrective Action

Security breaches can occur at any time. In the absence of an effective plan, these intrusions can have devastating consequences. For this reason, companies must develop a cybersecurity protocol. This lays out all the steps that need to be taken in the event of a security breach. Examples include policies to notify stakeholders, and law enforcement authorities, banks and financial institutions.

Viewed in perspective, these seven tips to protect your company data in New Zealand will serve your business well. They're designed to provide a security blanket of protocols, systems protections, and practices to ensure ongoing operations, the integrity of company data, and the long-term viability of the organization.

