Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Brain Festival NZ: A Celebration Of Mental And Physical Well-Being

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 9:52 am
Press Release: Brain Festival NZ

This September, wellness enthusiasts and professionals will converge at Rangitoto College for the Brain Festival NZ—a groundbreaking event dedicated to enhancing mental and physical health through brain-based approaches. Scheduled for Sunday, 29th September, from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, the festival promises an enriching experience designed to empower individuals with tools for self-healing, mental clarity, and creativity.

Brain Festival NZ 2024 will offer a day filled with expert talks, interactive workshops, engaging activities, and healer stalls, all focused on the power of the brain in fostering well-being. Attendees will learn from leading experts in mindfulness, natural healing, and holistic health, with content accessible to everyone, regardless of age or prior wellness knowledge.

"Brain Festival is more than just an event; it's a movement towards realising the incredible potential of our brains to heal and thrive," says Sunyong Park, organiser of Brain Festival NZ 2024. "Contrary to popular belief, you don't need deep expertise to harness the power of your brain. By simply relaxing, focusing on your body, and tuning into your energy, anyone can develop their brain's potential. We’re bringing together speakers and facilitators who are at the forefront of mental and physical health, offering insights and practical tools that attendees can integrate into their daily lives."

Tickets for Brain Festival NZ 2024 are priced at $50 and are available through the official website. The event promises to be an unforgettable day of healing, connection, and inspiration, making it a must-attend for anyone interested in enhancing their mental and physical well-being.

For more information, visit www.brainfestivalnz.com.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Brain Festival NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 