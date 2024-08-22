Avaya Appoints Phil Zammit To Lead APAC Theatre

Sydney, Australia — August 22, 2024 – Avaya, a global leader in Enterprise CX, today announced that it has appointed Phil Zammit as Vice President for the Asia-Pacific theatre, including Japan, Greater China and India.

Based in Sydney, Australia, Zammit joins Avaya off the back of extensive success in CX leadership at organisations such as Zoom, Cisco, AWS and Telstra. With a knack for developing high-performing teams by leading regional business strategies to address local market needs, he has a proven record in delivering customer success.

At Avaya, Zammit will focus on further strengthening the company’s relationships with customers and partners leveraging his APAC-specific expertise, expanding Avaya’s leadership in the Enterprise CX category.

Commenting on his appointment, Zammit said, “The APAC theatre is a hotbed for innovation, however that is happening at different speeds with varying priorities in each nation – dictated by policy and compliance, consumer habits, and economic needs. Joining Avaya at this stage of its evolution is an opportunity to help our customers and partners tackle their unique strategies head on, at a pace that suits them, with technologies that put the power back in their hands.”

“Phil brings deep experience within his theater and a passion for team, customers, and partners. His addition to the team will infuse fresh perspectives and innovative approaches into sales and support strategies while enabling our teams to bring their best to our customers, partners, and each other,” said ML Maco, Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer, Avaya.

Over the past two years, Avaya successfully completed a recapitalisation and a strategic reset of its customer value proposition and brand promise. More recently, the company embarked on an extensive transformation and has been focused on the revitalisation of its culture, bolstered by a new executive leadership team, and upgrades in talent throughout the company.

Avaya has continued innovating its cloud communications and services portfolio, including Avaya Experience Platform, has delivered on its product roadmaps, and set a path forward for Avaya as a leader in Enterprise CX.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

