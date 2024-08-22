NZME Announces Two Senior Regional And Community Editorial Appointments

New Zealand Media and Entertainment has announced two senior editorial appointments across its regional and community newsrooms today, with Scott Inglis appointed North Island Regional Editor and Kim Gillespie as Editor – Bay of Plenty and Communities.

Inglis has worked in daily newsrooms for 35 years - more than 16 of those as Regional Editor at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. He has held several senior newsroom roles throughout his career. In his new role as North Island Regional Editor, he will lead NZME's six regional news titles and the newly established regional leadership hub.

Gillespie is the Communities Network Editor at NZME and has close to three decades of journalism experience, including as Editor of Whanganui Chronicle and Rotorua Daily Post. He has held several senior operational and editorial roles at NZME. In his new role as Editor – Bay of Plenty and Communities he will lead the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post regional team, as well as continuing to lead NZME’s stable of community titles.

NZME Editor in Chief Murray Kirkness says he is delighted to announce the appointment of the duo into the two newly formed senior newsroom roles.

“Scott and Kim are excellent leaders and bring a wealth of experience and knowledge. They’ll do a fantastic job of supporting our teams across our regional and community newsrooms. Appointing leaders of their calibre further strengthens our ongoing commitment to regional and community journalism,” Kirkness says.

Inglis says: ''I have had an amazing time leading the Bay of Plenty Times and Daily Post and worked with some very talented people. I am now looking forward to a new challenge in working with editors and newsroom leaders across NZME's North Island stable and helping them and their teams deliver incredible journalism for our online audiences and loyal print subscribers.''

Gillespie says: “I am looking forward to leading two daily titles that I have such high regard for. The Rotorua Daily Post was where I started my career and I've held several roles there over the years. It's a privilege to be returning as editor of both the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times."

Inglis and Gillespie start their new roles on Monday 26 August.

© Scoop Media

