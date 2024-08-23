Heartland Bank And The University Of Auckland Announce Geoff Ricketts Heartland Bank Scholarship

(Photo/Supplied)

In memory of the late Geoff Ricketts, a founding director of Heartland Bank and chair of the University of Auckland Foundation for more than 20 years, Heartland Bank is proud to announce its support for the University of Auckland’s Geoff Ricketts Heartland Bank Scholarship. The purpose of this scholarship is to assist up to four students with their living costs or tuition fees who, because of financial hardship, may not otherwise be able to undertake a university degree.

Established for New Zealand Citizens or Permanent Residents enrolling in the first year of an undergraduate degree in the faculties of Business and Economics, Law or Medical and Health Sciences, at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, these scholarships will provide each scholar up to $10,000 p.a. for a period of up to three years.

“We are most grateful to Heartland Bank for their generous funding of this scholarship in Geoff Ricketts’ name,” said University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater. “Geoff was a proud alumnus of the University of Auckland Law School and the inaugural chair of the University’s Foundation. This scholarship continues the legacy of a long-standing and generous supporter, who was passionate about education.”

Heartland Bank Chair, and current Heartland Trust Chair, Bruce Irvine said, “With funds provided by the Heartland Trust, Heartland Bank is extremely proud to fund this prestigious scholarship, which honours the late Geoff Ricketts, his devotion to the University of Auckland and his passion for ensuring young New Zealanders have opportunities to succeed”.

Geoff’s contribution to Heartland Bank extended well beyond strategic leadership and governance of the commercial business. A strong supporter of community and philanthropic activities, Geoff also chaired the Heartland Trust until his passing, and was passionate about the opportunity to give back to the communities in which Heartland operated.

This scholarship grant is funded through the Heartland Trust, a registered charitable trust which is independent from but closely supported by Heartland Bank. The scholarship aims to enable the advancement of education and learning by empowering four students each year to unlock their potential and overcome financial obstacles in their pursuit of tertiary education.

The Geoff Ricketts Heartland Bank Scholarship opens 29 August 2024. Applications close 10 October 2024. Find out more and apply here: Geoff Ricketts Heartland Bank Scholarship - The University of Auckland

