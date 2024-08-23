ANZIIF Reveal Winners Of The 20th Australian Insurance Industry Awards
The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 20th Australian Insurance Industry Awards.
The Awards honour the outstanding accomplishments of both individuals and businesses within the insurance sector, celebrating the impressive and diverse talent that drives the industry.
This year was a sell-out, with over 800 attending the awards evening on Thursday the 22nd of August at The Star in Sydney.
ANZIIF would like to congratulate the winners of this year’s awards, who all demonstrated excellence, passion and a commitment to professionalism.
“Tonight, we celebrated not just the winners, but the dedication, innovation, and brilliance that define our industry. Your achievements reflect a commitment to excellence that inspires us all. Congratulations to our winners for setting new benchmarks and leading the way with their outstanding contributions”, says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.
ANZIIF would like to thank the judging panel, who gave their time to assess this year’s submissions, and our partners and sponsors who generously provide their ongoing support to make our events possible.
ANZIIF would also like to thank everyone who took the time and effort to create a submission this year. Your contributions to the industry are incredibly valued.
The winners for the 2024 Australian Insurance Industry Awards are as follows:
Small Broking Company of the Year
Trade Risk
Large Broking Company of the Year
Aon
Authorised Representative Network of the Year
Insurance Advisernet
Underwriting Agency of the Year
NTI
Small-Medium General Insurance Company of the Year
Adica Insurance
Large General Insurance Company of the Year
Allianz Australia
Claims Team of the Year
NTI
Life Insurance Company of the Year
AIA
Insurtech Start-up of the Year
Simfuni
Professional Services Firm of the Year
Finity
Service Provider to the Insurance Industry
Gallagher Bassett
Excellence in Workplace Diversity and Inclusion
Allianz Australia
Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance Change
CHU Underwriting Agencies
Young Insurance Professional of the Year
Demi Peters, Barry Nilsson
Insurance Leader of the Year
Andrew Hall, Insurance Council of Australia (ICA)
ANZIIF Lifetime Achievement Award
Richard Enthoven