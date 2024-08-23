ANZIIF Reveal Winners Of The 20th Australian Insurance Industry Awards

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 20th Australian Insurance Industry Awards.

The Awards honour the outstanding accomplishments of both individuals and businesses within the insurance sector, celebrating the impressive and diverse talent that drives the industry.

This year was a sell-out, with over 800 attending the awards evening on Thursday the 22nd of August at The Star in Sydney.

ANZIIF would like to congratulate the winners of this year’s awards, who all demonstrated excellence, passion and a commitment to professionalism.

“Tonight, we celebrated not just the winners, but the dedication, innovation, and brilliance that define our industry. Your achievements reflect a commitment to excellence that inspires us all. Congratulations to our winners for setting new benchmarks and leading the way with their outstanding contributions”, says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

ANZIIF would like to thank the judging panel, who gave their time to assess this year’s submissions, and our partners and sponsors who generously provide their ongoing support to make our events possible.

ANZIIF would also like to thank everyone who took the time and effort to create a submission this year. Your contributions to the industry are incredibly valued.

The winners for the 2024 Australian Insurance Industry Awards are as follows:

Small Broking Company of the Year

Trade Risk

Large Broking Company of the Year

Aon

Authorised Representative Network of the Year

Insurance Advisernet

Underwriting Agency of the Year

NTI

Small-Medium General Insurance Company of the Year

Adica Insurance

Large General Insurance Company of the Year

Allianz Australia

Claims Team of the Year

NTI

Life Insurance Company of the Year

AIA

Insurtech Start-up of the Year

Simfuni

Professional Services Firm of the Year

Finity

Service Provider to the Insurance Industry

Gallagher Bassett

Excellence in Workplace Diversity and Inclusion

Allianz Australia

Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance Change

CHU Underwriting Agencies

Young Insurance Professional of the Year

Demi Peters, Barry Nilsson

Insurance Leader of the Year

Andrew Hall, Insurance Council of Australia (ICA)

ANZIIF Lifetime Achievement Award

Richard Enthoven

