Retail Activity Falls By 1.2 Percent

The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand fell 1.2 percent in the June 2024 quarter, after adjusting for price inflation and seasonal effects, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

This movement continues the downward trend observed in the last eight quarters.

Eleven of the 15 retail industries had lower sales volumes in the June 2024 quarter, compared with the March 2024 quarter.

The largest contributors to the fall in retail activity were:

electrical and electronic goods retailing – down 6.0 percent

6.0 percent motor vehicle and parts retailing – down 2.7 percent

2.7 percent food and beverage services – down 1.9 percent.

1.9 percent. clothing, footwear, and personal accessories – down 4.1 percent.

