Retail Activity Falls By 1.2 Percent

Friday, 23 August 2024, 11:24 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand fell 1.2 percent in the June 2024 quarter, after adjusting for price inflation and seasonal effects, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

This movement continues the downward trend observed in the last eight quarters.

Eleven of the 15 retail industries had lower sales volumes in the June 2024 quarter, compared with the March 2024 quarter.

The largest contributors to the fall in retail activity were:

  • electrical and electronic goods retailing – down 6.0 percent
  • motor vehicle and parts retailing – down 2.7 percent
  • food and beverage services – down 1.9 percent.
  • clothing, footwear, and personal accessories – down 4.1 percent.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • Retail activity falls by 1.2 percent
  • Retail trade survey: June 2024 quarter
  • CSV files for download

© Scoop Media

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
