Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Quarter 2 Showcases Challenges In Retail Sector

Friday, 23 August 2024, 8:08 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Following last weeks announcement from the Reserve Bank cutting the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 0.25% and promises of further cuts to follow, the quarter 2 retail spending data demonstrates just how challenging it has been for the sector.

The data released this morning shows that Retail activity fell by 1.2% for the June quarter, showing a drop of $24bn (seasonally adjusted $30bn) with 14 of 16 regions having lower seasonally adjusted sales, exceptions being Canterbury and West Coast. Wellington continues to show low confidence with sales values down by 3.3%.

“We are all hoping that last weeks OCR cut and the recent tax cuts will help kick start the economy and provide a change in fortune for retail. While we appreciate it’s not going to happen overnight, that shift in consumer confidence is critical. The continued financial pressures over the last couple of years has squeezed households spending appetites.”

The announcement today continues the trend of recent months and aligns with Retail NZ’s recent Retail Radar quarterly survey which showed that 71% of members failed to meet sales targets last quarter and 42% of retailers are uncertain if they can survive the next 12 months.

While it feels like it has been more of the same, we are hoping to see some momentum in the economy over the next few months to help provided momentum into that critical last quarter of the year for retailers. We are looking forward to talking about more a positive outlook and sales in the coming months.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 