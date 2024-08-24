Safari Meats Dried And Cured Meat Products Recalled To Protect The Public

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Safari Meats and SA Shop Limited in recalling all batches of 13 dried and cured meat products due to a lack of required food safety controls.

“The concern with these products is that the Christchurch-based company has produced them without the required food safety controls in place,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

All batches and dates of the following products are affected by this recall:

• Babbellas Mix

• Bacon Biltong

• Biltong

• Blades

• Cabanossi

• Chillibites

• Dollars

• Droëwors

• Droëwors Gluten Free

• Spicy Biltong

• Sweetsticks

• Venison Biltong

• Venison Droëwors

“These products should not be eaten. You can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw them out,” says My Arbuckle.

The affected products are sold at the Safari Meats and SA Shop in Christchurch, through their online store, and at the following retailers:

• Biltong Plus, 273 Rodney Street, Wellsford

• Bin Inn Rolleston, 11 Tennyson Street, Rolleston

• Blenheim Mart, 33 Scott Street, Blenheim Central, Blenheim

• Gillies Automotive, 4 Ouse Street, Oamaru

• Ma Fullers SA Pantry, 174 Williams Street, Kaiapoi

• Morgan’s Road Food Market, 55 Morgans Road, Glenwood Timaru

• Produce Pals Fruit "n" Veges , 97 Archibald Street, Tinwald, Ashburton

• Rangiora Produce Market Ltd, 73 Ivory Street, Rangiora

• Safari Treats Nelson, 167 Hardy Street, Nelson

• The Saucy Saffa, 182 Gordon Road, Mosgiel

Affected products are not available in supermarkets.

Visit our recall page for more information on the affected products.

Traditionally dried and cured products must be carefully controlled as the process of making them does not involve a high-temperature cooking step that kills bacteria like Salmonella and E.coli.

There have been reports of illness relating to these products, and we are investigating.

If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Safari Meats to ensure appropriate food safety controls are put in place,” says Mr Arbuckle.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

For more information please email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

