One Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be dreaming big after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Cascade Superette in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $1.1 million with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Mangere East Post and More in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

© Scoop Media

