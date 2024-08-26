There’s Only One Way To Mark Five Years Of Direct Services Connecting Invercargill And Auckland — With Cheese Rolls!

Call it cliché, call it a bit cheesy, but it’s cheese rolls all around as Air New Zealand celebrates five years since launching its longest domestic jet service, connecting Invercargill and Auckland.

In what is believed to be a world first for the delicacy, customers will today be treated to some ‘Southland Sushi’ at 30,000ft to commemorate the service, which first took to the skies on the evening of 25 August 2019 to Invercargill.

Despite brief pauses in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service triumphantly returned in December 2021 and currently operates five direct return services a week.

Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic Scott Carr says the introduction of the direct service was one of the major developments on the airline’s domestic network in recent years and continues to be a solid performer.

“Over the past five years, we have operated more than 1600 flights between Auckland and Invercargill, welcoming more than 236,000 customers onboard.

“The route is not only a staple for Southlanders but also serves as a gateway for visitors from the north to explore the wider Southland region and popular tourism areas such as Fiordland, Stewart Island and the Catlins.

“As well as carrying passengers, the service is also a vital cargo link with over 500 tonnes of high-value exports, including fish, pāua and lobster, winging their way to Auckland and beyond.”

Great South Regional Economic Development Agency Chief Executive Chami Abeysinghe says the Auckland jet service has been transformational in connecting Murihiku Southland to the world.

“As our region progresses economic growth opportunities, our ability to get our high-value pastoral, seafood, and manufactured goods to our export markets in a timely manner remains critical.

“We are truly appreciative of Air New Zealand’s partnership and support to get this up and running, and this anniversary is a testament to our people and businesses that have utilised this service to surpass the potential we identified when advocating for this service.”

Covering a distance of 1183km and with a flight time of two hours and five minutes, the Auckland to Invercargill route is New Zealand’s longest domestic jet service.

