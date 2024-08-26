Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Launches Three-Day New Zealand Sale

Monday, 26 August 2024, 11:21 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Fancy an Aotearoa getaway? Well, now’s the perfect time to book! Air New Zealand has launched a three-day New Zealand sale with flights from as little as $59 seat one way.

The 173,000 seats are available from today until midnight Wednesday, 28 August, for select travel periods between November 2024 and April 2025.

Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic Scott Carr says there’s nothing better than getting out and exploring our own backyard, especially with summer on the way.

“We know how important it is to offer lower fares for Kiwis whenever possible, so this is the second New Zealand sale we’ve had in the last two months. For those wanting to visit their whānau and friends or head off on a weekend away, now’s a great time to book to get the most affordable fares possible.

“There are so many hidden gems to discover and enjoy in our own backyard – whether that's experiencing the historic charm of Dunedin, visiting the stunning coastal surrounds of Gisborne, or soaking up the art deco elegance and sunny skies of Napier – there's a destination for everyone."

In July the airline had its biggest Domestic sale ever, with a huge 750,000 seats for under $100.

Visit the Air New Zealand website to book your New Zealand getaway today.

Note: Travel periods are 19 Nov-15 Dec 2024 & 13 Jan-10 Apr 2025. With the exception of travel to/from Queenstown: 13 Jan-10 Apr 2025 and travel to/from Dunedin: 19 Nov-15 Dec 2024,13 Jan-2 Feb & 24 Feb-10 Apr 2025. The sale ends at midnight Wednesday 28 August. Card payment fee, travel periods and conditions apply.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 