Air New Zealand Launches Three-Day New Zealand Sale

Fancy an Aotearoa getaway? Well, now’s the perfect time to book! Air New Zealand has launched a three-day New Zealand sale with flights from as little as $59 seat one way.

The 173,000 seats are available from today until midnight Wednesday, 28 August, for select travel periods between November 2024 and April 2025.

Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic Scott Carr says there’s nothing better than getting out and exploring our own backyard, especially with summer on the way.

“We know how important it is to offer lower fares for Kiwis whenever possible, so this is the second New Zealand sale we’ve had in the last two months. For those wanting to visit their whānau and friends or head off on a weekend away, now’s a great time to book to get the most affordable fares possible.

“There are so many hidden gems to discover and enjoy in our own backyard – whether that's experiencing the historic charm of Dunedin, visiting the stunning coastal surrounds of Gisborne, or soaking up the art deco elegance and sunny skies of Napier – there's a destination for everyone."

In July the airline had its biggest Domestic sale ever, with a huge 750,000 seats for under $100.

Visit the Air New Zealand website to book your New Zealand getaway today.

Note: Travel periods are 19 Nov-15 Dec 2024 & 13 Jan-10 Apr 2025. With the exception of travel to/from Queenstown: 13 Jan-10 Apr 2025 and travel to/from Dunedin: 19 Nov-15 Dec 2024,13 Jan-2 Feb & 24 Feb-10 Apr 2025. The sale ends at midnight Wednesday 28 August. Card payment fee, travel periods and conditions apply.

© Scoop Media

