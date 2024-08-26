Sustainability In Focus As We Work Towards A Better-connected Aotearoa

22nd August, 2024

We are delighted to release our 2024 Sustainability Report covering the past financial year (FY24, spanning 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024). As a connectivity provider, our focus is on leveraging technology solutions to minimise our environmental footprint, fostering positive social impact, and upholding high standards of corporate governance.

Key achievements detailed in the report include a 24% greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction (vs. FY23); more than $3.2m koha (donation) to reduce youth disadvantage via Te Rourou, One Aotearoa Foundation and One Good Kiwi; and a 12 point increase in our independent sustainability benchmarking score via GRESB (73 vs 61 in 2023).

Nicky Preston, Head of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, explains: “At One New Zealand we’re committed to thinking long-term and prioritising environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities, directly linked to our purpose of creating a more awesome and better-connected Aotearoa.

“Sustainability has been core to our business operations for many years. In August 2023, we refreshed our approach to ESG when we launched our current sustainability kaupapa, further defining our current strategy and goals, incorporating te ao Māori values and principles. We’re now pleased to release our first Sustainability report as One New Zealand, building on our commitment to sustainability as Vodafone NZ.

“The report outlines our efforts to reduce the intensity of our carbon emissions and increase our use of renewable energy, as well as support our customers and help enable decarbonisation within New Zealand via technology. We outline our approach to waste minimisation, plus our response to climate change and building resilience within our telecommunications networks.

“Also included is our extensive focus on social sustainability and corporate philanthropy through our registered charity, Te Rourou, One Aotearoa Foundation, and our digital giving app, One Good Kiwi.

“Finally, our efforts around governance and being a trusted partner, including prioritising physical and digital resilience, and building an inclusive and diverse workplace – plus our commitment to upholding our Te Tiriti o Waitangi Policy.”

This report includes progress towards our goals, and a summary of changes we are making to our focus areas in our current financial year (FY25).

While we continue to push ahead, there is always more to be done as outlined in this report. Our guiding whakataukī sums up our long-term approach: Whatungarongaro te tangata toitū te whenua. As people disappear from sight, the land remains.

The report can be downloaded via our One New Zealand Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility website page. For more information, please visit: https://one.nz/our-company/corporate-responsibility/

